JEFFERSON — Marion County will offer one of the first rural walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites, for a period of three weeks, beginning April 12 in Jefferson.
The effort is made possible through a partnership with the county, Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Guard.
“We have partnered up with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Guard to offer this program,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
A total of 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines per day will be administered for up to three weeks, Monday through Friday, beginning April 12, at Heritage Baptist Church, located at 1608 US Highway 59 South in Jefferson, LaFleur noted.
“There is no pre-registration and we will take anyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” LaFleur said, noting shots will be given on a first-come first-served basis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson and is administered by one shot in the muscle of the upper arm.
The vaccine does not contain eggs, preservatives or latex. The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine does, however, includes the following ingredients: recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, citric acid monohydrate, trisodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, 2-hydroxypropyl-cyclodextrin (HBCD), polysorbate-80, sodium chloride.
“The J&J/Janssen vaccine is recommended for people ages 18 years and older,” the CDC indicated.
Harrison County offers vaccine appointments
Marshall Harrison County Health District has 500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Wednesday, April 7, executive director Jennifer Hancock announced.
“The vaccines will be administered at the Marshall Convention Center by appointment only,” Hancock advised.
“Appointments can be made by going to our website at https://mhchd.org/ ,” she said.
Hancock noted that all COVID-19 vaccine providers received a notice from the Texas Department of State Health Services dated March 22, to prioritize residents age 80 and older when administering the COVID 19 vaccine.
“We are requesting any Harrison County resident that is age 80 or older and would like a COVID-19 vaccine to call our office at 903-938-8338 so that we can assist you,” she said.