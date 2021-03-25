JEFFERSON — Marion County expects to receive 500 allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 8, County Judge Leward LaFleur recently announced.
“It looks like we’re not constrained by time, so we can extend it out to get more people engaged,” he said on being able to set a later date to allow more people to sign up.
“It looks like it’s going to be April the 8th to get more folks involved,” said LaFleur.
The shots will be given at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, at 305 E. Austin St., in Jefferson, just like the administration of the Moderna shots.
“We’re still working out the logistics,” LaFleur said Monday.
The judge said his office will begin taking appointments as soon as he gets more information.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson and is administered by one shot in the muscle of the upper arm.
The vaccine does not contain eggs, preservatives or latex. The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine does, however, includes the following ingredients: recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, citric acid monohydrate, trisodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, 2-hydroxypropyl-cyclodextrin (HBCD), polysorbate-80, sodium chloride.
“The J&J/Janssen vaccine is recommended for people ages 18 years and older,” the CDC indicated.
The county judge’s office has posted a link to the county website at www.co.marion.tx.us to allow for self-registration. The county judge’s office has, again, set up a call center to assist. LaFleur advises to call his office at 903-665-3261 to leave their name and number.
We will start taking names and telephone numbers in our office to turn over to TDEM to schedule appointments,” the county judge’s office stated. “All appointments will be scheduled by TDEM on Monday April 5.”
For more information, call the Marion County Judge’s Office.