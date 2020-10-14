JEFFERSON — As a precursor to the culmination of Marion County’s courthouse renovation project, county officials will celebrate the placement of a new time capsule at the historic site on Thursday.
“I think it’s really important for us to leave some sort of a part of the last 100 years of Marion County … for even another maybe two generations away to open this thing up, whenever the court decides to do that,” Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said. “We’re really excited about doing this.”
The placement of the new time capsule will begin at 11 a.m., at the d{span}owntown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., in Jefferson.{/span} The new cache was agreed upon following the reopening of a 106-year-old capsule last August that was buried inside of the historic courthouse’s walls, in 1913.
Judge LaFleur noted at the time that knowledge of the time capsule and its whereabouts had been passed down from county judge to county judge. Officials felt the kickoff of the $5.7 million courthouse restoration project was the perfect time to open the capsule and proceed with the purchase of a new one for later generations to one day discover.
With about a month away from the completion of the project, LaFleur said now is the perfect time to dedicate the new time capsule.
“It’s the last downhill slide of our courthouse renovation project,” he said. “Everybody’s real excited about that; and that time capsule is just one of the beginning stages of getting everything back together.”
The bold blue colored capsule is about 15 inches high and 4.25 inches wide.
“(In the old one), there was a lot of currency, some coins, some money from even the Civil War era, the mid 1800s to right up until they put the time capsule in there,” the county judge said before. “A few people also wrote letters and there were newspapers.”
On Monday, donations for the new time capsule were approved by the Marion County Commissioners Court.
Wayne Chambliss donated a 50th wedding anniversary announcement published in the Jefferson Jimplecute; Hailey and Wyatt Warren gave a necklace charm and one gold dollar; and Elizabeth Opiela gave a 20th anniversary Mardi Gras Doubloon.
Marcia Thomas donated a June 26, 1913 newspaper article, depicting the dedication of the cornerstone laying of Marion County’s new courthouse. Thomas also gave one buckeye from Potters Point, Commissioner George W. Brown’s straight razor dated between 1885 and 1932, a 1910 photo of Commissioner Brown with his son, a 1976 bicentennial dollar piece, a Thomas Jefferson dollar piece and a 1930 printing block from the Jefferson Jimplecute.
Brantley Stanford donated a bottle of Brantley Bee’s Pure Honey; and Rabbi Linda Gutierrez and family along with Jason H. Bonner and family gave a 1999 Book of Psalms Hebrew and English version printed in Israel.
Other donations included a Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper dated Friday, Aug. 20, 2020; and one N95 mask to reflect the circumstances of today, surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the Marshall News Messenger donated a newspaper dated Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, highlighting an article regarding the plans for the new time capsule. The newspaper staff all signed the publication.
Judge LaFleur said this will be the second time capsule dedicated in the history of Marion County. The public is invited to attend Thursday’s ceremony as officials enclose the time capsule inside the cornerstone of the restored building.