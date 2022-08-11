JEFFERSON — Jefferson and the greater Marion County area will see a host of events coming up in the coming weeks as summer wraps up with a bang.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce has announced several events in the city and county in the coming weeks to wrap up the summer line up and help promote tourism and local businesses.
Diamond Fest
The Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center is set to host its Diamond Fest event this weekend, Aug. 12-14 in Jefferson. The event will feature music, motorcycle rides on a motocross track, tailgate parties, food vendors and fireworks.
RVs are welcome to come park and stay the weekend as Friday night kicks off with a tailgate party and a $100 first place prize for the winner. Saturday and Sunday will feature motorcycle rides on the dirt track from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with all vintage, post-vintage and next generations welcome. From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, guests will enjoy a music concert at the pavilion, along with a meet and greet supper, followed by fireworks.
RV sites are $45 per night and the cost includes the concert and dinner. Ride days are $20 per day and riders must be at least 18 years old. Guests wanting to come for the concert and dinner only will pay $20 per person.
For more information, call (903) 742-2041 or email info@diamonddon.com.
Tornado Victim Fundraiser
A fundraiser benefit for tornado victims is also set in Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Heritage Baptist Church.
Tornado victims are still without homes from the storm that hit Marion County residents earlier this summer, and some victims are still needing appliances, transportation and other basic needs.
The event will feature live music, refreshments and a raffle drawing to help raise money for those still in need. A $20 donation per person is requested for admission, with all proceeds going directly to the Relief Fund of Marion County.
The East Texas Performing Arts Inc. donated all overhead costs and production costs in order to help tornado victims.
Heritage Baptist Church is located at 825 U.S. 59 in Jefferson.
Security Seminar
Also on Monday, Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez will host a free Home and Business Security Assessment Seminar at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson.
The seminar will cover outdoor boundary safety, interior security measures, personal safety, situational awareness and community communications.
For more information or questions, call (903) 665-2432 or email Chief Perez at fperez@jeffersontxpd.org.
Bags and Bingo
Tickets are now on sale for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Bags and Bingo fundraiser event, set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center.
Tickets are $30 at the door and additional bingo cards may be purchased for $5 each. Each ticket includes 9 bingo games and more than 2,000 designer handbags are up for grabs.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 and the games will begin at 6:30 p.m.. The ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, wine, tea and coffee, as well as door prizes.
The Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center is located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.