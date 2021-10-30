JEFFERSON — The Marion County Toys for Tots organization is gearing up to form its Christmas list and check it twice.
Each year, Santa Claus gets some help from members of the Krewe of Hebe, who work each year to raise money to purchase holiday gifts for families in need in Marion County.
The Krewe of Hebe, which also hosts Jefferson’s Mardi Gras Upriver event weekend each spring, is now in its fifth year of managing Marion County Toys for Tots and its only fundraiser to benefit the program is coming up on Nov. 13 with the 12th annual Casino Night event.
The Krewe of Hebe works each year to host the night of gaming and fun in an effort to raise the necessary funds needed to provided more than 300 Marion County families with Christmas presents for their children each holiday.
“We want to make sure all of our kids have a positive Christmas experience, by making sure everyone has something to open on Christmas morning,” Krewe of Hebe Board President and Marion County Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Amanda Turner said previously.
This year’s Casino Night is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Jefferson Visitors Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
This year’s event dress code is after five attire, and drinks will be provided on site by R&K Distributing or guests can bring their own alcoholic drinks. Steak dinners will be provided by Lyle Spellings.
The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with cocktail hour until 7 p.m. Dinner will begin being served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the game tables will open up. At 9:30 p.m., the live auction benefiting the Toys for Toys will begin. Casino chips hold no monetary value.
Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event and begin at $35 each and go up to sponsorship tables. Single tickets with casino access and dinner are $60 each. Casino play only tickets are $35 each or $65 per couple and do not include the dinner. Ace in the Hole sponsorship tables are available for $650 and include a company logo on the banner. The table seats eight and includes $200 in poker chips per guest. The High Roller table is $450 and includes eight guests and $100 each in poker chips.
Any ticket holder who brings a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $10 will receive an extra $50 in poker chips for the games.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact Turner at (817) 291-1969.
Live auction donation items are still being accepted and those wishing to donate to help raise money for Toys for Tots should contact Richard Turner at (903) 918-8180.