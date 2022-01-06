JEFFERSON — Election duties for Marion County have been transferred from the County Clerk’s office to the County Tax Assessor-Collector.
The action was approved recently by the Marion County Commissioners Court as an effort to consolidate all services, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said.
“That is the first step of what I and the elections personnel are working on. We are trying to consolidate the elections in Marion County — all of them — meaning we’re working towards getting the school and the city and the hospital district and the county, all in conjunction, to better serve the taxpayer as far as elections are concerned, because you’ve got three or four different entities that have the same type of elections,” said LaFleur. “Well, why not put it under one house instead of having to hire 50 people to run elections? You just do it out of one office.”
LaFleur said he considers the transferred duties as that of a “hybrid elections administrator.”
“I didn’t want an elections administrator in Marion County. I don’t think our county warrants it in size,” he said. “The other part of that is I don’t like bureaucracy. An elections administrator is a hired position, not an elected one; and somebody that is running elections, in my opinion, should be an elected official. They should be answering to the people of Marion County.”
He said Marion County has never had a hired elections administrator. The commissioners court decided to transfer the duties of elections from the office of the county clerk to the tax collector since the tax collector currently also acts as the voter registrar.
“The voter registrar, currently, is the tax collector, so we’re just trying to put everything under one roof, consolidate it. It makes it better for the county taxpayers, for the school taxpayers, for the city taxpayers — all across the board,” said LaFleur.
The county judge said this is just the genesis of the transition. The next steps would involve the county contracting with the school district and City of Jefferson to conduct their respective elections.
“That’s the thought process of this,” said LaFleur. “Again, we’re in the infancy of this. We’re just moving it to the tax collector’s office. We haven’t started on the next steps. It’s a process, and it may take us a couple two or three years to get there, but that’s the goal that we’re working towards.”
LaFleur said he ultimately wants to work with the Legislature in the near future to eliminate multiple elections.
“I’m going to work really hard with the Legislature in the next upcoming session,” the county judge said. “The school and the city (elections) run in May; the county and state and federal primaries are in March, and the general election is in November. Well, why do we have three different elections in a year? Why not have one election with everything on the ballot, from the president or the governor down to a city council member? Then people don’t have to worry about going to five different places to vote. They’ll go to one place.”
In his opinion, LaFleur said it makes the elections process smoother and has the same impact as converting to a Vote Center, which allows voters to vote at any polling site on Election Day.
“It’s kind of like what we did with the Vote Centers. You know, people don’t have to go to their precinct to vote, they just go to a polling location and they can vote regardless of where they live. It just makes it easier,” explained LaFleur.
LaFleur said he believes the move will help combat voter apathy.
“This will help solve that when they just have to go to one place and get one ballot and everything is on that one ballot instead of after they vote at City Hall, they have to drive to the school. When they get on from the school then they have to go to a polling center out in the county. None of that makes sense to me,” he said.
Judge LaFleur said transferring the duties to the tax collector’s office is an overall good move.
“The county clerk’s office handled the elections and the tax collector was the voter registrar, so we moved the election into the voter registrar’s office. We’re just trying to consolidate. She was already the voter registrar, and again, an elected position,” he reiterated. “I think it’s a good move. Again, it’s in its infancy. We’ll just have to keep going and see what happens from here.”