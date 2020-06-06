JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court recently shot down the Marion Central Appraisal District’s budget for the new fiscal year, for the second year in a row.
When the court voted against the 2020 budget last year, it was due to the proposed astronomical increase in salaries.
The Marion Central Appraisal District appraises property for ad valorem taxation for six taxing authorities, which include: Marion County, the city of Jefferson, Jefferson ISD, Avinger ISD, Ore City ISD and Marion County Hospital District. The proposed budget for the taxing entities consideration is approved by the appraisal district board.
For the 2020 year, Marion County’s annual payment was $179,476.02; city of Jefferson’s was $39,268.09; Jefferson ISD’s was $296,608.31; Avinger ISD’s was $1,711.57; Ore City ISD’s was $7,661.28; and Marion County Hospital District’s was $17,044.73. The proposed 2021 budget reflects the same figures.
Although the proposed budget didn’t include salary increases for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year due to the coronavirus health crisis, commissioners felt the budget was still too high, given the recent financial climate caused by the pandemic.
“In light of everything, we’d like to ask for somewhere between a 5 to 10 percent deduction in this budget, just because of what’s going on and what’s happening and things that are coming up,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur, who was the tiebreaker of the recent vote.
The vote was initially split 2-2 with Commissioners Joe McKnight and Glenn Dorough voting for McKnight’s motion to reject the budget; and Commissioners Charles Treadwell and JR Ashley voting against the motion.
“I think collectively, I can’t speak for all commissioners, it would be nice to look at that and a 10 percent reduction,” LaFleur said of the budget.
Asking for the court’s consideration of the budget, Marion CAD Chief Appraiser Ann Lummus explained that they tried to keep the bottom line of the budget as low as they could, and at the same $542,270 as last year’s.
“In light of everything that’s going on, we didn’t include any raises for any of our people. We kept the bottom line low as we could,” she said.
Lummus said she would consult with the appraisal district board in August regarding Judge LaFleur’s request to consider a 5 to 10 percent reduction to give the taxing entities some relief. Commissioners Treadwell and Ashley desired to wait until she made the appeal to the board in August, before voting against the budget.
“We started working on this before we realized the entire depth of what we were facing,” Lummus said of not foreseeing the financial impact the coronavirus would be for the taxing entities.
“We started working on this in March, so we didn’t know at that time that businesses were going to be closed down for a month, month-and-a-half, two months, (and) no sales tax money coming in to speak of,” she said.
“We tried real hard. I knew that it was probably going to be bad so I wasn’t going to ask for anything more, but at the time I started working on this, the first time we rolled it out we still just didn’t really have any idea,” Lummus reiterated.
McKnight indicated he was voting against the budget no matter what.
“I don’t think there’s anything fair about Avinger and Ore City having a full vote, no more than they pay. They normally take no action on this, which is a yes vote, so all you need is one more to pass your budget,” he told the chief appraiser. “I don’t think there’s anything fair about that anywhere.
“No matter what we do, I’m going to make a motion to vote against (the) budget. I voted against it last year and I’m going to vote against it again,” said McKnight.
He also noted his disapproval of the salaries, which were significantly increased last year, and contributed to largely spiking the budget from $530,345, at the time, to $542,270.
He, along with fellow commissioners expressed last year that they were against the hefty appraisal district raises because the county was already struggling to give its own employees a $600 across-the-board raise a year.
“I think it’s unfair to our county people, the difference in the salaries,” McKnight said when voting on this year’s budget, adding he wasn’t going to rehash the issue again.
Instead, “I’m going to make a motion and reject the budget,” he said.