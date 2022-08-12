JEFFERSON — Marion County has followed suit with Harrison County, approving a resolution on Monday in support of Conterra Networks’ application of a federal grant to help bring broadband to rural areas.
“Each rural county is working diligently to provide better broadband access to the people,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
LaFleur said, lately, he along with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt have been working together to better allow State Rep. Jay Dean to access state funding on top of any other resources the counties can secure to fund a broadband initiative. Dean represents the newly-formed House District 7, which encompasses Harrison, Marion and Gregg counties.
“Hopefully we can get this project up and off the ground as soon as possible,” said LaFleur.
LaFleur said Marion County is willing to work with any vendor who wants to access federal or state grants to bring broadband into rural unserved or underserved portions of the region.
“This is a regional effort by all three county judges and commissioners courts to have a better chance at securing funding as one instead of individually,” said LaFleur. “Conterra asked that we support a non-binding resolution that would show the grant writers that we collectively support their efforts in providing broadband to our region.
“It is my prayer and the prayers of many that we are able to access some good funding for these projects; and we welcome any vendor to seek these grant opportunities,” the county judge said. “The future of rural Texas rests upon our access to reliable internet.”
According to the resolution, Conterra Networks desires to partner with the county and the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) to accomplish the shared public policy goal by applying for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant. The grant has been requested through ETCOG. The agency has been helping the counties it serves connect with funding opportunities as an effort to improve regional broadband access.
This particular grant requires the applicant to be an Internet service provider. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Winners will be announced in March.
The resolution approved Monday notes that on Nov. 15, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts into law, offering several streams of federal funding designed to address the national priority of adequate broadband access and service for all Americans.
“The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has been charged with the investment of these federal funds through a competitive grant application process in order to address several specific broadband needs and priorities,” the resolution explains.
Conterra will be applying for a grant under NTIA’s “Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program.” According to the resolution, the program is beneficial to and complimentary of the public policy goal of adequate and affordable broadband for all who reside within Marion County.
Through the resolution approved this week, the county confirmed its full support of Conterra’s application for the grant funding.
“Marion County desires to participate and join with other local governments and partners for the purpose of effectively seeking regional solutions to common problems faced by nearly all jurisdiction in the East Texas Region,” the resolution states. “Marion County recognizes the importance of adequate, affordable, and accessible broadband service in all fourteen East Texas Counties as a foundational prerequisite to our region’s ongoing economic growth, the provision of healthcare services and the provision of educational services.”