The official opening day for Market on the Square is coming up this Saturday, kicking off at 7 a.m., with a number of special events and activities planned for the day.
The official market will even close early on Saturday, at 1 p.m., and will be followed by live music by the Comn Funk Band, entertaining the community for free with a variety of genres such as blues, R&B, old school funk and jazz.
Veronique Ramirez, the city’s Main Street Manager, said that the event has over 35 confirmed vendors, with more anticipated to be added before this weekend’s event.
Special events include a Flower Pot Paint and Plant craft, running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Telegraph Park. The special craft is hosted by the Michelson Museum of Art, with supplies provided free of charge by the museum.
Additionally, the Marshall Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting event with the Harrison county Farmers Market at 10 a.m.
Happy the Clown will also be present at the event starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until noon, where they will be hosting a balloon modeling event.
Face painting and cotton candy will also be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the event, free of charge.
The Historical Landmark Preservation Board is also planning its first ever geocaching adventure event throughout the Marshall downtown area.
The event will begin at two separate times, once at 11 a.m. and again at noon at Telegraph Park, with groups utilizing the Adventure Lab app to locate hidden treasures.
The event is called “Discover History: A Geocaching Experience”, and participants will be working to locate five caches in the Downtown Marshall area which, according to board member and event organizer Jay Carrick, pair historical figures important to the development of late-20th century downtown with historical topics.
Teams will be given information on where these caches are hidden, and cannot win unless they complete the entire lab and find them all, Carrick said that in order to make the event more competitive, participants also have to locate and physically retrieve a “scroll” with a drawing of a historical figure, like Susan Howard, and a fact about their lives.
Unlike caches there is only one version of a scroll so once a team has collected it during a campaign, it is unavailable. Carrick added that teams that have trouble finding caches also have the option of filming a TikTok video in front of The Hub sign for bonus points.
Rules for the event include:
- The starting location is Telegraph Park; the finish location is the atrium of the old courthouse.
- Teams must register in person at the starting location; one person teams are permitted.
- Prizes are awarded teams, teams must decide how to share prizes.
- Submissions must be returned by 50 minutes after the hour.
- Prizes will be given for first, second and third place.
- Teams must complete all five lab caches using Adventure lab and earn the most points to win.
- Points are earned by finding scrolls; scrolls are worth two points.
- There are six scrolls, worth two points each; there is only one copy of each scroll, so get there first.
- Teams must physically collect scrolls and return them to the finish location.
- If you miss a scroll you can get bonus points by filming a 30 second TikTok at The Hub.
- Up to three points can be awarded for the three best TikTok videos.
Ramirez added that the event originally featured a number of events that cost the community to participate in, but that thanks to the events sponsors, which include Cheryel Carpenter, Dinora and Rush Harris, Pazzeria by Pietro’s and Wright’s Creative Service, all activities and goods will be free and available to the public.