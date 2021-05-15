Harrison County Farmer’s Market in partnership with Main Street will host its annual Market on the Square again this year, with a grand opening planned for Saturday, May 29.
Planned activities include the return of the popular fresh flower market provided by Main Street, a geocaching event organized by the Historic Landmark Preservation Board, and cotton candy as well as children’s activities provided courtesy of the Michelson Museum of Art.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce will also be present to host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on opening day with KMHT radio broadcasting live from the event.
In addition to the activities there will be fresh produce and goods such as: red potatoes, onions, squash, cabbage, plants, kettle corn, home sourced goat’s milk soap, honey, jams and jellies, fresh farm eggs, black berries, green beans, homemade breads and cookies and other handcrafted items.
The market will officially open 7 a.m. on May 29 at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
Telegraph Park will be home to the market every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. this season.
According to officers, Christi Timmons and Sherry Yates, the market is expected to have record participation this year, with new vendors being added weekly.
“People are more interested than ever with fresh foods, fruits and vegetables. Locally sourced, fresh food is always in demand but especially now in light of COVID-19. We had great patronage last year with customers who see the value in supporting our local farmers and producers,” they said.
Market vendors will work with local restaurants again this year as owners look to source locally grown, fresh produce and flowers for their restaurants.
The market vendors are following the CDC guidelines for Farmer’s Markets as directed by the Texas Health and Human Services Department. Vendors who sell jams, jellies, sauces, etc. are required to provide a copy of their food handler’s license and follow the Texas Cottage Laws. Details of the cottage laws can be found at texascottagefoodlaw.com.
The cost of membership in the Harrison County Farmer’s Market, $30 annually. Additional information as well as contact information is available on the Harrison County Farmers Market Facebook page and the Market on the Square Facebook page or by calling Christi Timmons, market manager at (903) 754-8569 or Sheri Yates at (903) 926-5034.
For more information on the activities planned for opening day, please contact Main Street Manager, Véronique Ramirez, at (903) 702-7777 or Suzanne Carter at (903) 407-1110.