A feeling of excitement and celebration was felt in downtown during the sixth annual opening day of Market on the Square on Saturday.
Along with more than 30 vendors a wide arrange of activities took place including balloon animals and swords from Happy the Clown and face painting for kids by Faces Alive.
Volunteers from the Michelson Museum of Art helped young artists paint flower pots to take home and a geocaching adventure also took place downtown courtesy of the Historic Landmark Preservation Board.
“We are thrilled to see Marshall come out for our opening day,” Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez said.
The Main Street program and the Harrison County Farmers Market partner together for the event which will be held weekly through November in Telegraph Park.
“It’s a really great turnout with tons of volunteers. It’s all about community engagement,” Ramirez said.
The event was kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and concluded with a concert by the Comn Funk Band.