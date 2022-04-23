In an effort to find solutions to the recent rise in violent crime in Marshall, Marshall Against Violence hosted a public forum on Saturday at the Marshall Public Library.
MAV President Demetria McFarland hosted the event, stating the importance of having community forums to discuss how the issue of violence has affected each citizen and to discuss potential solutions.
“We need people to speak up if they know something, don’t wait for it to affect you, because I have been affected by violent crime and both of those cases are still unsolved,” McFarland said, “That’s why I started Marshall Against Violence, to try to prevent anything like this from happening to other people, as much as I could.”
The event was focused on creating an opportunity for community leaders and interested citizens to meet with Police Chief Cliff Carruth and the Marshall Police Department to work together to brainstorm potential solutions.
McFarland offered the solution that everyone in the community who is capable of doing so, invest in a camera system, which has been the reason the police department has been able to solve a number of recent cases.
Carruth addressed those gathered, stating that the creation of events just like this one are the solution to the rise in violence the city has been seeing.
“You are part of the solution because you are here,” Carruth said.
Carruth said that while the city has seen a spike recently in violent crime, the the Marshall Police Department has been working to address the problem. He stated that so far in 2022, the department has made 38 arrests for deadly conduct, such as murder or aggravated assault, as well as on gun charges. The department has also seized 63 guns which were stolen or owned illegally by a minor or a felon since the beginning of the year.
He explained a number of ways that the Marshall Police Department work to facilitate a positive relationship with the community, including the department’s annual National Night Out event, as well as making sure to attend a number of public meetings for various organizations.
“I always try to bring out one of my lieutenants, or sergeants, someone who is out on the street much more than I am, because it’s important for the community to see them and get to know them,” Carruth said, “It’s hard to trust someone if you don’t know them.”
He said the department has been working with the local judge and the school district to see what they can do to work together to address students and stop criminal behavior.
“We want our young people to have a future and to be safe,” Carruth said, “I see this not as a policing problem, not entirely. It’s a community problem because it will take all of us working together to find a solution. And I don’t think that there is any solution where we can just snap our fingers and fix this — it’ll take some time.”
He also discussed the department’s community policing program, which they are planning to continue this year. Carruth stated that the goal of the program is to engage the public in what their local officers do every day and to foster relationships between officers and citizens.
“This (curtailing shootings and other forms of violent crime) is more important than anything else we could be working on right now,” Carruth said, emphasizing that the department has worked to put strategic plans in place to directly address high violence areas.
He also discussed his desire to expand the current community policing program, breaking the city into four separate areas that will have an officer in charge of community policing. That officer will act as a contact liaison between the citizens of that district and the police department.
Carruth also emphasized that it was important to start fostering positive relationships between children in the community and local police, as well as working to find or create programs that offer young adults jobs or other activities to keep them occupied and help curb poverty.
“I don’t think we can fix this overnight, but if we don’t start now then we know its going to get worse,” Carruth said.
Community members heard from District 5 councilmember Vernia Calhoun, who also serves as the newly elected president of the New Town Neighborhood Association, during the event.
Calhoun discussed recent projects the New Town Neighborhood Association has been working on to help curb these issues, including the creation of flyers with information on how citizens can contact the police department if they see something criminal in their neighborhoods that they have been distributing in the community.
She emphasized that the flyers contained both the non-emergency line number as well as the number for the Harrison County Crime Stoppers tipline, where citizens can make reports anonymously.
“A lot of people think the police are bad, but they are not,” Calhoun said, “They are here to help us, but they can’t do it alone. We can’t do it alone. We have to work together.”
Additionally, Calhoun discussed the creation of emergency number contact cards by New Town Association member and fellow councilmember Leo Morris, who has worked to create full lists of emergency contact information to offer community members in case of emergency.
“I worked as a substitute teacher here for a long time. And now I see these little students that I had in elementary school. Good kids, smart kids too, and I see them on Busted (a criminal reporting website), and they’ve been arrested,” Calhoun said, “We all know what our problems are, but we need to focus on solutions.”
Calhoun also suggested the creation of a teen court in the local school system, which is a disciplinary system that is run entirely by students and their peers. Any student with an issue of truancy, or other offenses, would face a jury of their peers, be represented by a “lawyer” and go through the court system to be found guilty or not.
She stated that other school systems such as Longview have similar programs in place and they have helped to discourage students from committing those types of offenses. It also offers students a chance to do community service work by participating and it is an additional activity to be offered by the schools to keep students occupied outside of class times, she said.
Other solutions suggested during the public forum included creating better lighting in the city by making sure SWEPCO replaces bulbs that are out, addressing and monitoring vacant properties to curb their use by delinquent people, increased police presence in shooting hot zones, and holding more community forums and other similar community events where the police can meet with citizens face-to-face in a positive setting.