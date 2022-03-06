Guests turned up to the Marshall Public Library on Saturday to hear firsthand experiences about bullying and how to respond to it during the Marshall Against Violence organization’s anti-bullying event.
MAV (Marshall Against Violence) is a local nonprofit group that focuses on anti-bullying prevention and advocates for justice for victims of violence, as well as their family members and friends.
MAV Founder Demetria McFarland was joined Saturday for the anti-bullying event by guest speaker Keith Smith, who is a current Jefferson High School senior.
Smith shared his experiences with bullying that he went through in middle school.
“I was bullied in middle school, and I was able to turn to my mother, my pastor and my family,” Smith said. “We all have to have one person that we can talk to and turn to because if you hide stuff inside, it will build and build and it will eventually take over you.”
McFarland and Smith both spoke about the dangers of bullying — students who either eventually lash out with violence at school or turn it inward and self-harm after experiencing bullying.
“You’ve got to talk to someone now about what you’re going through because it could save lives,” Smith said. “It takes time for your mind to eventually heal and get better, but it does.”
Other guest speakers on Saturday who joined via Zoom or FaceTime included Plano student SeMarion Humphrey, whose previous bullying incident made national headlines at the time, and Marshall native turned justice advocate Chris Oliver.
Humphrey spoke of the surprise he experienced after he and his mother went public with the bullying he experienced at his previous school and how shocked they were by the widespread support.
Humphrey and his mother now have a full schedule traveling the nation to speak at anti-bullying rallies to inform other students, even those who may be the bully, how to get help.
Oliver said as a Marshall native, he is greatly interested in the lives an experiences of the youth in his hometown and he will gladly step in to serve as a mentor or sounding board for any student who needs help.
“I am here to help you, to listen to you, and I will also show up for you if you need me there,” Oliver told the students present at the library on Saturday. “You have to be your own advocate and ask for help. Start grooming yourself for success now.”
McFarland said next up, MAV will join the Newtown Revitalization Group (NRG) as they host a family conference from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at the Marshall City Park. The VIBE (Vulnerability, Intentionality, Boundaries and Everything Else You Need) conference will feature several guest speakers, including McFarland.
“This is MAV’s way of being proactive and taking measures to identify and prevent bullying,” McFarland said previously. “MAV is always looking for anyone who’s life will help shape and guide the lives our youth; we must invest in the next generation, they are our future. We need our youth and teenagers to know they have options regarding bullying, whether they are being bullied or are the bully.”