Nonprofit organization Marshall Against Violence organized a peaceful march around the Historical Harrison County Courthouse Friday.
President Demetria McFarland said that the goal of the march is to continue the momentum of the current national movement and bring light to the current issues.
She said a big part of what she wants to do is bring a positive change out of the current state of affairs, which is why the group has decided to make a donation to Mission Marshall food pantry in honor of protesters who attended.
“We need to push for this change. It is no longer about words its about action, and we need to make that change happen by going out and voting,” she said. “Show how you feel by registering and going out to vote.”
McFarland said that the group will make a $100 donation as well as a “substantial” donation of food to the pantry.
“We thought it would be the perfect way to bring something positive, by supporting a community organization that helps people of all races,” McFarland said.
Over 20 people attended the protest at the court house, even amid the 99 degree heat, where McFarland thanked everyone in the community who has been working to host peaceful protests.
“What we need to do right now is not let this die, we need to continue to talk about this and make a real substantial change,” she said.
One person participating locally in protests against police brutality is local Marshall High School student 15-year-old Micarah Williams.
“I am really at a loss for words. It is time for a change to be made. I am tired, my mother is tired, my father is tired, my grandparents are tired, and my community is tired. It is time for our voices to be heard and we will make sure of it. I encourage everyone in MHS to step up and fight for their fellow friends, family, neighbors, and teachers. We shall rise!” Williams said.
She said she doesn’t understand the opposition to the current movement, and desires for everyone to stand together on this issues.
“People are getting angry at the riots and the protest but for years we have been fighting for equality the peaceful way. I am not saying I condone riots, but I understand why. Martin Luther King Jr. said that a riot is the language of the unheard and that’s exactly what we are, the unheard,” she said.
McFarland said that she spoke with Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, among other law enforcement officials, and received a positive response from them all.
“I went in to ask the chief a list of questions, and before I was even able to ask them he was answering them on his own,” she said.
McFarland said that the department condoned the actions of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, and do not use that type of police restraint at the MPD.
McFarland added that she planned to meet with law enforcement officials next week to organize a large community event with them for July.
“I want to keep going, I want to see real change. We need this,” she said. “My son should not be afraid, my future grand children should not be afraid because of the color of their skin, and it’s our jobs to make it better for the next generation.”
Chief Carruth released a statement about the protests which read:
“We are aware of the recent demonstrations held throughout the city of Marshall. The Marshall Police Department is respectful of and supports people’s rights to gather and peacefully make their voices heard. The local events have been peaceful, and our community was respectful to those who have chosen to gather and demonstrate.
The Marshall Police Department will continue to monitor the situation and will only take action in circumstances that require police presence to protect people and property and enforce the law.
We recognize that the past few months have been challenging for Marshall and our citizens. The coronavirus pandemic and the recent events in cities across the country are difficult to comprehend. Marshall, Texas, is doing a better job than many other towns as we navigate through these events together.”
Carruth added that is anyone has concerns about the Marshall Police Department to contact him, and he will look into the concern.
