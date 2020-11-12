Marshall Against Violence President Demetria McFarland announced Thursday that the organization will be teaming up with Denny’s restaurant to bring meals to local families in need this Thanksgiving.
McFarland said that she has teamed up with her niece, Shelunda Buford, a manager at Denny’s restaurant in Longview, to organize the event this year.
“I am truly thankful that even in the midst of a pandemic, there are still people willing to help those in need. With the job losses and closures because of the pandemic, this is a year like no other and we know there are families who will embrace what Denny's and MAV are doing,” McFarland said.
The group is still looking for sponsors, and community donors, to purchase as many meals as possible to feed local families. The cost to purchase the Thanksgiving meal, which feeds a family of four, is about $40.
“To some, that's not a lot, but to families in need, it will make a world of difference this Thanksgiving,” she said.
McFarland said that Denny’s in Longview and MAV are both accepting monetary donations of any size to go towards the meals for this upcoming holiday.
Buford said that so far the pair have been able to purchase 13 meals from donations.
“We are asking for donors and sponsors to please help us as we reach out to help others. We can be that beacon of light, the hope that so many families need right now,” she said.
Buford said that the meals consist of traditional Thanksgiving foods, including turkey and dressing, as well as cranberry sauce and cornbread.
To donate to purchase Thanksgiving meals community members can contact McFarland at 903-930-8783 or Buford at 903-576-5213 every Wednesday through Friday.
Donations for meals have to be made before Nov. 18, according to McFarland, since the last truck delivering the meals will be done that day.
Those in need of extra help can contact McFarland about pick up locations for dinners on the week of Thanksgiving.
“A little can and will truly go a long way,” McFarland said.