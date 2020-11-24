This Wednesday Marshall Against Violence and Denny’s restaurant in Longview will be distributing Thanksgiving meals to those in need, with help from community donations.
The event will be held at the Christus Good Shepherd Life Center parking lot, located at 612 South Grove St., starting at 1 p.m.
MAV president Demetria McFarland said that the group is asking that those in need of assistance or if someone knows of a family needing the assistance, to call and or text their name and contact information in advance.
Community members can contact McFarland at 903-930-8783, through call or text, to reserve a meal before Wednesday.
“We will only hand out meals to those who have reserved their meal by calling or texting us their information before this Wednesday,” McFarland said. “We are not requiring proof of income, only that they contact us before Wednesday in order for us to have their meal ready to go. They will be required to show their identification in order to match the name they give us to put on our list.”
Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be socially distanced.
Those picking up the meals are asked to open the trunk of their vehicle in order for volunteers to place the meal inside, and then they can leave.
Each of the meals is prepackaged, and includes turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and an additional side. Meals also including heating instructions, in order for families to have the meal prepped and ready to eat hot on Thanksgiving Day.
McFarland said that it was through the partnership with General Manager of Denny’s in Longview, Shelunda Buford, and MAV that so many donations were able to be collected, and put towards meals for those in need.
She said that the group has received donations from a wide range of people looking to help, including a local judge from the Harrison County Courthouse, fa Marshallite now residing in Austin and even a sponsor from Canada.
“We have received support from so many loving citizens and we are hoping we can now get the meals to those having a greater need this Thanksgiving,” McFarland said.
She said that MAV and Denny’s both wanted to thank everyone who purchased meals at the Denny’s in Longview, gave cash, sent a check and or sent money through Cash App or Venmo; for their monetary support.
“We would not have been able to help so many families without their support,” McFarland said. “We are looking forward to helping out during such an unprecedented time; during a pandemic. This is our way of spreading the love and joy of Jesus Christ from those who have blessed us in order to be a blessing.”
She added that this is something that both women hope to continue to do for years to come and in order to provide Thanksgiving meals to families needing assistance.