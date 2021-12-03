During the most wonderful time of the year, Marshall Against Violence President Demetria McFarland is hoping to help the community realize the importance of standing up against bullying with an anti-bullying event planned for the Marshall Public Library this Saturday.
The event will be held in the library’s Gold Room Auditorium on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a number of guest speakers addressing the topic of standing up against bullying.
“If we can continue to identify the aspects of bullying, we can secure the upcoming generation and help them to be law abiding citizens instead of menaces to society. Unfortunately social media is exhibiting the ugliness of bullying. It’s so sad to hear and see parents and adults condoning bullying by actually taking their children to actually fight other people,” McFarland said. “Today’s society is seemingly so heartless to where their actions lead to dire consequences. Instead of a fist fight resolving an issue, now its guns.”
The event will feature speakers such as Summer Smith, the mother of SeMarion Humphrey, whose story of being victimized by bullying went viral earlier this year.
“The actions at the hands of bullies have been a catalyst for his mother, Summer Smith, to use this unfortunate incident to help others. Summer’s will, drive and determination are for no other student to go through what SeMarion had to endure. Summer will share her continuous battle to stand against bullying,” McFarland said.
Additional speakers will include fifth grader Ta’Nilyah Robinson and 11-year-old Trinade Roberts.
Both young women have had personal experiences with bullying, and standing up to bullies, according to McFarland, who added that Roberts will discuss how she has used her experience to create her own successful business, Overloaded Sweets by Trin, at such a young age.
“We, as a society in general, have to be both watchful and mindful when it comes to bullying,” McFarland said, “I am asking yet again for parents to have an open dialogue with their children to see what part of the spectrum their child is on — whether they are the bully or being bullied.”
At the end of the event there will be time allocated for an “open mic” session where anyone who would like to share how they overcame being a bully and or being bullied, will be able to share their testimony with those gathered at the event.
The event is free to attend and is open to the public, with McFarland saying that everyone is welcome. Lunch will be served immediately after the event.
Any community member with additional questions can contact Demetria McFarland at (903) 930-8783.