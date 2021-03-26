Marshall Against Violence will host an anti-bullying rally to show support for bullying victim SeMarion Humphrey at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
Humphrey is a young Black student who was bullied by a group of white classmates in Plano at Haggard Middle School. His mother, Summer Smith, reported the incident to the police, describing details of the harassment that included forcing Humphrey to drink urine, calling him racial slurs, enduring physical violence and more.
Smith has been working directly with President of MAV Demetria McFarland, who said that Smith plans to attend the event.
“We are asking for those willing to support to bring posters or banners to show their support against bullying,” McFarland said. “What SeMarion has went through, I would not even ask for a parent to put themselves in Ms. Smith’s shoes because it’s obviously something no parent would ever want their child to go through. SeMarion is persevering through the hurt, pain, embarrassment and the humiliation.”
Humphrey is a football player, though McFarland said that he has dropped off the team following the most recent bullying incident. To show support for him, NFL Dallas Cowboys player Connor Williams gave Humphrey a surprise birthday party. Williams said that he was able to relate to Humphrey’s situation, since he was also bullied when he was younger.
Coach Jake Griedl with the Marshall Mavericks has also been in discussion with McFarland, who said she was interested in bringing Marshall football players out to show their support this weekend.
“I’m hoping our Maverick football family will help encourage SeMarion to get back in the game of football,” McFarland said. “He’s receiving support in so many areas and I’m hoping we can keep that support going. His courage and strength is absolutely amazing.”
Marshall Against Violence is also using the protest to ask local parents to get involved with their child’s everyday life, to know whether or not their child is being bullied or is the bully.
“We have to be proactive and get help for our children before it reaches to this extent,” McFarland said.
MAV is pushing the message for students “See it, Hear it, Tell it” as well, hoping to ingratiate this idea now, to prevent a horrible incident like what happened in Plano to happen here.
“I’m hoping parents will use SeMarion’s situation to open up a dialogue about bullying with their kids,” McFarland said, “If we are to see a brighter day and hopefully a better future for the next generation, it starts with us right now taking a stand against bullying.”