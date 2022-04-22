Community members, city officials and members of local law enforcement will be meeting together on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, to discuss recent violent crime in Marshall and what the community can do to help curtail the violence.
“We have to be more vigilant and do our part to make sure the next generation will have an opportunity to live their lives as normal as possible without the risk of losing it due to violent crime,” said MAV President Demetria McFarland, “I’m hoping parents will come out and share their thoughts and concerns in regards to the violent, criminal activity taking place here.”
The event is free and open to the public to attend, with McFarland stating that a number of police officials and city councilmembers planning to attend, including Police Chief Cliff Carruth and District 5 councilmember Vernia Calhoun.
“Chief Carruth will be in attendance to hear any ideas and suggestions anyone may have to help keep the city safe,” McFarland said, “Those in attendance will have an opportunity to share how they feel and or share any suggestions they have to make Marshall safer.”
The event will be an open discussion between the community and officials, which McFarland said will give community members the change to share not only their ideas but also their stories about how their lives have been affected by violent crime.
“This is something we should all be concerned about and willing to participate in for the safety of us all,” McFarland said.
Additionally, a number of ideas for how the community can help curtail the violence, including having local businesses and home owners who are able to put up camera systems, will be discussed on Saturday.
“I can relate to the hurt, loss and pain of losing a loved one due to violent crime. I know there’s something we can do and or come up with to help come against the criminal activity here in Marshall,” McFarland said.
She emphasized that anyone and everyone was welcome to attend Saturday’s meeting, with the hope that the city government, local law enforcement, and each of the districts within Marshall will be well represented during Saturday’s event.
The forum will be held Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library Gold Auditorium, located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall.