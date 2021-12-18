Marshall Against Violence will host a supply drive for those affected by the recent tornado that struck Mayfield, Kentucky this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Marshall Life Center parking lot, located at 612 S. Grove St..
MAV President Demetria McFarland said that Mayfield is one of the hardest areas hit by the recent tornado disaster, and that she is working with Patrick Johnson of J Star Ministries to get supplies to the families who need it most.
“This time of the year, we share and show our love by giving, I am asking anyone; individuals, groups and or organizations, to please bring donations to assist with the efforts to help those families in need,” McFarland said.
The organization can accept donation of personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toiletries, Gatorade, Pedialyte, bottled and gallon water.
The group is also looking for donations of new warm up tops and bottoms of all sizes as well as new socks for people of all genders and ages as well as donations of new toys for the children of Mayfield.
McFarland said that all clothing items and toys must be purchased new, with tags and receipts, to be accepted by the organization for donation.
“I am truly hoping those who are out shopping will think about those families and purchase new items to be distributed to them. In a situation like this a little means so much to those who have lost it all,” McFarland said.
The group is also able to accept cash and check donations, with checks made out to J Star Ministries, who will be delivering the collected items to Mayfield.
“The Bible tells us in Galatians 6:2 “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ”. What better way to show this kind of love during Christmas time,” McFarland said.
All donations received will be delivered to Southbound Nutrition here in Marshall, which is one of the drop off locations accepting donations for J Star Ministries. Anyone needing any additional information can contact Demetria McFarland at (903) 930-8783.