The Amtrak station at 800 N. Washington St. in Marshall is in the process of hiring a new staff, according to Amtrak Customer Service Representatives.
A news release from Amtrak stated that the previously unmanned station is now looking into hiring a new staff to aid in booking trips and the boarding Amtrak Texas Eagle trains.
The company said that they plan to soon have representatives for every Amtrak arrival and departure, which is approximately three times a week, reduced down from daily.
The station waiting room is open for passengers at all train times with an Amtrak Quik-TrakSM kiosk available for ticketing and printing of boarding documents.
For a listing of all available services, hours and train status information visit Amtrak.com, use our free mobile app or call 800-USARAIL (1-800-872-7245).
Amtrak is not accepting cash for ticket purchases at this time.