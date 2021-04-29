As completion of the Marshall Animal Adoption Center draws near, there are a number of current fundraising activities with the shared goal of opening the center fully built, equipped and stocked.
The Friends of Marshall Animals capital campaign is ongoing. In exchange for set donation levels, donors receive naming rights to rooms or areas inside the new building.
Visit FOMA’s website at www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org more information. The funds are used to fulfill FOMA’s pledge to raise $450,000 from private donors for construction of the facility.
The City of Marshall is also sponsoring the Wall of Love mural project. Once you purchase a spot on the mural and provide a photo of your pet, you create a permanent memorial. Price varies by location in the adoption center; go to the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net for details.
The proceeds from this project will go towards buying furniture, fixtures and equipment for the center’s interior.
Alera Waite, a young Friends volunteer, created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $60,000 for FOMA.
These funds will be used to purchase supplies and equipment needed for the veterinary suite in the facility; everything from an x-ray machine and a surgical table to vaccines and bandages.
Search Alera Waite on GoFundMe.com to read her story and donate.
Additionally, two retailers offer opportunities to donate to FOMA painlessly, just by shopping.
Amazon donates 0.5% of your purchase price on eligible items to your chosen charity under the Amazon Smile program. There is no additional cost to the shopper. So far, over $550 has been raised for FOMA under this program.
The Kroger Community Rewards Program utilizes a pool-sharing process. It distributes charitable funds based on the share of purchases represented by the supporters of a given charity. The shopper’s Kroger Plus card must be linked to the charity. More information can be found by typing “Koger Community Rewards” into any internet browser.