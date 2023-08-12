The Marshall City Council approved a resolution officially annexing portions of the Marshall Economic Development Corporation’s Business Park into the Marshall city limits during its Thursday meeting.
The item was proposed by the MEDCO, according to Director Rush Harris, who said that the organization’s board unanimously voted to approve annexation and signed a petition requesting it from the city.
The agreement allows for the portions of the business park that were owned by MEDCO, but outside of the Marshall city limits, to be incorporated into the city itself.
The agreement allows for the property to be placed on the city’s tax roll, and in exchange allows for the city to provide municipal services to the entirety of the business park.
During the meeting, no community members came forward to address the item, which was then unanimously approved by city councilmembers.
The property is located on Loop 390 and Texas 43, and has been owned by MEDCO for around 10 years, according to Harris.
MEDCO currently has a range of business and industry clients working out of the business park, which would continue to be owned by the company after the agreement.
A portion of the business park was already within the city limits, according to Harris, who clarified that the agreement allows for the remainder of the park to be considered within the City of Marshall.