Marshall City Council held a public hearing then officially approved an ordinance to annex a 126.51-acre tract of land in the Joseph Fields Survey, A-249, in Harrison County, in regards to the newly planned Piney Park.
No community members came forward to address council during the hearing.
The ordinance officially annexed the land intended for Piney Park into Marshall city limits. Fabio Angell, Community and Economic Development Director, said that the public hearing and ordinance are the final steps in the four step annexation process, started by Piney Park LLC.
This is the first annexation of land done by the city in 26 years.
Also during the meeting, councilmembers heard a report from Dr. Jim Harris with the Health Services Study Group on the Marshall hospital.
The group was formed in response to the Mobilize Marshall plan, formed with public input in 2019, to evaluate and address the medical situation in Marshall as well as the perceived medical changes in the community related to the Christus Good Shephard Marshall Hospital.
Rohr said that this is a short term initiative under the “improve economic development” section of the Mobilize Marshall plan to expand hospital services.
“In my opinion, Marshall is very fortunate to have Christus Hospital in town. They are an established, well run organization, and even with our reduced local role, we are part of a mission directed Health Care organization that is in East Texas to stay, and they are represented all over the area,” Harris said.
Harris said that the committee looked into the continuation of the Emergency Department, Day Surgery, various specialty procedures, a minor medicine and pediatric ward, some viable outpatient departments such as physical therapy and others within the hospital that he said are proceeding nicely.
The group also brought up the communities desire for an active and functional general outpatient clinic as well as various medical and surgical specialty clinics. It was also noted that Trinity Clinics, not Christus Marshall, runs the clinics at the hospital. The desirability and potential recruitment of local physicians was also discussed.
The committee also expressed interest in reopening the Marshall Life Center, but were assured that for a variety of reasons the Life Center will not be reopened.
Christus administrator Brett Kinman also spoke at the meeting, to explain and discuss the hospitals decisions with councilmembers.
Kinman said that the hospital drew below 30 births a month, with the average for a viable program 60 to 90 births a month, which was one of the many reasons as to why the hospital closed its Life Center.
“It was a complicated decision on the part of the hospital and the hospital system,” he said.
Councilmembers Micah Fenton challenged this assertion, stating that Kinman was lying and that Christus Good Shepard drove one of the best obstetrics doctors out of Marshall.
Kinman stated that councilmembers were welcome to make an appointment with him to go over the numbers related to live births within Marshall city limits.
Kinman also discussed ongoing plans with councilmembers, discussing the potential addition of other programs as well as outreach plans centered on education and community connection.
“You don’t know how close we came to not having a hospital,” Harris said. “We almost didn’t have a hospital here. Without a hospital and without schools, it’s really hard to recruit. Christus is very methodically addressing the situation, and we are lucky to have them. We have to have them, and we are lucky that they have deep pockets. Rural hospitals are going broke all over the United States and that is not getting better.”
Rohr also presented to councilmembers during the meeting on a report regarding the 2021 winter storm event in East Texas.
He said that a group of city officials gathered into the committee to discuss what the February storm taught the city, and how they can better prepare for something similar happening in the future.
Rohr said that the group started a storm emergency reserve fund, which is a perpetual fund that will carry over year to year to offer a source of income in an emergency in case it is needed.
Eric Powell, the city’s Public Works Director, said that the city also decided to only purchase vehicles with four wheel drive now into the future. Powell said that this will prevent the issue of public works employees being unable to reach certain locations because of weather conditions and road conditions.
Powell also addressed potential utility improvements, which he stated the department is already in the middle of working towards fixing. “I have embarked on a robust water main replacement plan trying to identify all of our old pipes,” he said.
Additional solutions, including adding generators to other city buildings to provide a large shelter space, as well as updating city codes to also address snow and other poor weather conditions not currently addressed in the codes, were discussed but ultimately determined not feasible at this time.
Community and Economic Director Fabio Angell also requested council approval on Thursday for one new application for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund.
The application was approved unanimously for the maximum grant amount of $2,500 for Downtown Girls and Brother in Marshall.
With this application, the program has given out 45 total grant funds to local businesses to assist in costs occurred during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Angell said that the program will be able to give out 10 more applications before funds are depleted.
Finally, during the meeting, Mayor Amy Ware presented certificates and gifts of appreciation to Ed Hoffman, John Endicott, and Eva Oliver for their volunteer service to the city of Marshall.
Hoffman has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2014 to 2020, and has served the maximum consecutive term of six years in volunteer service. Endicott has served on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Committee from 2016 to 2020, and has served his maximum of two terms in the volunteer service.
Oliver served on the Marshall Public Library Board of Trustees from 2017 to 2020, and has served her maximum of two terms in the volunteer service to the city of Marshall.