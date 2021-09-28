Marshall City Council members approved a resolution to allow city staff to work with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the purpose of participating in the Local Park Grant Program to fund the planned T&P park project last week.
The project includes building a draining pond and new park near the T&P Pond at the intersection of State Street and Blanche Street, just north of the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 80.
The resolution was approved with a four to three vote, with Councilmembers Amanda Abraham, Micah Fenton and Jennifer Truelove voting against approval.
If Marshall is selected for the program, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant program could offer a 50 percent coverage of costs for the project, with the city required to pay the additional $150,000 for the project.
The grant application is due on Oct. 1, which required the city to approve the item at the last meeting, or wait until next year’s grant opportunity.
City Manager Mark Rohr stated that the city currently has plenty of funding to cover their portion of the project costs in the general fund.
The project was a part of the Quality of Life Task Force’s two-phase Quality of Life Plan that was presented to council and approved earlier this year. Rohr also stated that the project is also included in the recently completed Marshall Parks Study, the first step in the Quality of Life Committee’s plan.
“This was the first effort that the Quality of Life group wanted to do, because they wanted a victory before they moved onto other parks and areas of the city,” Rohr said.
Some discussion and disagreement over moving forward on the first phase of the project occurred between council and city staff on Thursday, with Councilmembers Abraham and Truelove concerned over funding for and upkeep of the new park.
Stan Hayes, the city’s consulting engineer with Hayes Engineering, presented on the project during the meeting. Rohr explained that the T&P pond property was purchased in 2011 by the city, and that Hayes was a part of that project, and could offer that perspective since no members of council or Rohr himself were a part of the city at that time.
Hayes said that the property was purchased with the goal of creating a detention pond, to help with storm drainage and to improve U.S. 59 as a designated hurricane evacuation route.
“An added benefit to that purchase was always the added recreational opportunity that property offered,” Hayes said.
The project plan is broken down into three phases, the first of which will be funded in part by the grant program if approved. The first phase would create a new park area in the north section of the pond property, which would include water access and hiking trails.
A new parking lot, clearance of the growth around the pond, the creation of a picnic area, construction of a pavilion and the creation and connection of hiking and biking trails around the property are all included in the new project plans.
The second phase of the project would be the creation of the actual detention pond, and the third phase of the plan is the completion of the park surrounding the pond property, with plans to add connecting trails and other recreation opportunities around the south portion of the property.
Hayes explained that the creation of the detention pond would need to be completed before the second planned portion of the new park, to avoid undoing work on the park during construction of the pond.
However, he assured council that the first portion of the park project would not affect the construction of the pond.
Abraham raised concerns over the costs associated with the second and third phases of the project, with Truelove also raising concerns over the cost of upkeep maintenance of the new park, as well as insurance.
“I feel like everything we do, we don’t have a plan,” Truelove said, emphasizing that the city should be fully aware of the financial commitment they would get into with a new park, including also the potential needed purchase of new equipment.
Both Truelove and Fenton stated that they believed the city should focus on existing parks and recreational facilities that need upkeep and maintenance, with Fenton emphasizing work still needed to be done on Airport Park.
“Because we are keeping up the parks we have so well right now,” Truelove said sarcastically during the discussion.
Rohr told councilmembers that even with the issues faced both state and nation wide during 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the February winter storm, the city has been able to not only keep a balanced budget but continue to add to the general fund.
This, he said, leaves the city with a sufficient amount of funds to go forward with the proposed park project, which was approved by council within the Quality of Life Plan and the recently completed Marshall Parks Study.
Abraham stated that plans for the project were approved, but funding for the project was never subjected to a vote by council.