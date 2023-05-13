Marshall City Councilmembers approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corporation for funds for Project Epsilon at their Thursday meeting after closed session conversations.
No details regarding the project, other than it is regarding workforce readiness and training and that the funding for the project is over $50,000, were made public.
According to Director Rush Harris, the expenditure involves the potential allocation of EDC funds toward workforce development. It includes funding high demand job training program grants and other funding to establish feeder courses in connection with Texas State Technical College Marshall campus and Marshall ISD. Grants typically are subject to approvals by their respective granting agencies.
He stated that the project involves a company currently in the site selection process for a significant regional business expansion. The company has yet to decide on a location; however, Harrison County is a finalist in the State of Texas.
Since the project is ongoing, all other additional information was kept to closed session. Council broke into closed session during the meeting to discuss the project before reconvening to unanimously approve the issue.