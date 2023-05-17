A public works project in Marshall that has been planned for years was back in front of City Council last week, where Director Eric Powell requested permission to publish a notice of intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation to fund the Parker Creek Retention Pond project.
The main focus of the drainage project, according to Powell, is to reduce flooding on U.S. 80 and U.S. 59, and Parker Creek located behind Walgreens in Marshall.
“We have applied for funds for this project for a number of years and in past years we have not made it up that high on the list for funding,” Powell said, adding that in 2022 the city was finally granted funds for the project through the Texas Water Development Board’s flooding insurance program.
Grant funds awarded totaled slightly over $1 million, with the total estimated cost of the project about $3 million. The remaining $2 million was to be funded through certificates of obligation, which will be purchased by the Texas Water Development Board at zero percent interest to the city.
The project creates a retention basin at T&P Pond, which is an already existing body of water separated into two sections by built up sediment and other debris.
The project would fund the removal of that debris to connect the two bodies of water to form a retention pond that would allow water a place to drain away from the local street and reduce the amount of sediment and other build up around the flow areas.
Mayor Amy Ware added that the project has been in the works in the City of Marshall for over three years.
Council unanimously approved this next step during their meeting last Thursday, allowing city staff to move forward on purchase of the certificates of obligation.
Powell said that the city would pay the COO back over 25 years at $82,000 a year, the funding for which already exists in the city’s drainage funds.
“The costs are covered and there won’t be an increase in the rate structure,” he said.