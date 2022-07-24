school supply flyer
Special to the News Messenger

The Kings & Queens Community Center along with community partners Heavy Hitterz motorcycle club, Open Arms Foundation and more, are gearing up for their annual school supply drive, set for 9 a.m. Aug. 6.

The event will be held this year at Sassy Hair Stop, located at 601 S. Callum St. Supplies will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon.

