The Kings & Queens Community Center along with community partners Heavy Hitterz motorcycle club, Open Arms Foundation and more, are gearing up for their annual school supply drive, set for 9 a.m. Aug. 6.
The event will be held this year at Sassy Hair Stop, located at 601 S. Callum St. Supplies will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Everything will already be packed in the backpack,” said co-organizer Shereka Newson.
Additionally, barbers will be on hand, giving free haircuts to prepare the young boys for school.
“The guys are going to be outside this year in the sun cutting hair,” said Newson.
“So stay, get a haircut, get a bag (of supplies) and snacks,” she encouraged, inviting all to come out.
The organizations have hosted the annual school supply drive since 2015. Other sponsors for this year’s event are Soul Palace restaurant, Thudda Row and Eric Perry. The event has traditionally blessed 70 to 100 youth.
Organizers urge children to come out and get what they need to help them jumpstart their school year.
“We just know that with inflation it might’ve been a little tight so that’s why we do this every year just kind of put some ease on the parents,” said Newson. “It can get hard.
“We’re just going to have the stuff for them and give it out until it’s gone,” she said.
To donate to the cause, contact Shereka Newson at (903) 472-1846.