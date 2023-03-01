Several area dance and cheer teams earned awards at competitions this past weekend.
The Marshall High School Mavettes competed at the ADTS Celebrations Dance Showcase, winning a bevy of awards.
Officer awards included sweepstakes, the Gussie Nell Davis Award, the Judge’s Award Team Novelty (a score of 94 or higher from every judge), Gold Best Overall, First Runner-Up Large Division.
Team awards included sweepstakes, the Gussie Nell Davis Award, the Judge’s Award Team Jazz (a score of 94 or higher), Judge’s Award Team Lyrical (94 or higher), Gold Best Overall, Second Runner-Up Large Division.
Individual awards were:
- Kendall Bickerdike, fourth runner-up soloist large division
- Brynn Rosenstein and Carol Williams, third runner-up duet large division
- Evelyn Carlile and Patricia Collazo, first place best in class duet large division
The Hallsville High School Cheerleading team placed first out of 20 teams and took home the gold in the crowdleading division at the 2023 USA Spirit Association National Championship.
The Marshall Winterguard teams competed at the NTCA Competition at Pine Tree High School. The high school varsity team received second place and was promoted to a tougher division based off of their score. The high school JV team placed third. The junior high team received first place.
The Winterguard teams’ Dinner and a Show is this Friday at Marshall High School. Their next competition is nationals and state championship March 24-25.
The Jefferson High School Winterguard teams took home awards at the NTCA Competition as well. Junior high cadets placed second, and the high school maroon team also received second place.