JEFFERSON — East Texans looking for fresh, locally grown produce and other goodies will have a variety of choices today as Jefferson, Hallsville and Marshall are all set to host their Farmers Markets events today.
Jefferson
The Jefferson Farmers Market — Downtown will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, located at 202 N. Polk St. in downtown Jefferson.
Packed with vendors offering homegrown and homemade items like produce, fresh eggs, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, arts and crafts and more, the market is set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday, through the end of October.
All products featured at the market are raised or produced within a 50 mile radius of Jefferson.
For more information about the Jefferson Farmers Market — Downtown, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonFarmersMarketDowntown.
Marshall
The Market on the Square, formerly the Harrison County Farmers Market, will be set up from 7 a.m. to noon today at Telegraph Park in on the square in downtown Marshall, in front of the historic Harrison County Courthouse.
Market on the Square offers all types of locally sourced vegetables including new potatoes, onions, squash, cabbage and other vegetables.
Vendors also offer home sourced goat’s milk soap, honey, jams and jellies, homemade breads and cookies and handcrafted items.
For additional information about Harrison County Farmer’s Market and Market on the Square can be found at www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket.
Those interested in becoming a member of the market can contact Market Manager Christi Timmons at (903) 754-8569 or Sheri Yates at (903) 926-5034.
All homemade, baked or canned items must be in compliance with the Texas Cottage Food Law including adhering to packaging and labeling requirements, and obtaining a Texas Food Handler’s Card. A copy of the Food Hander’s Card must be submitted along with the membership application.
Hallsville
The Hallsville Farmers Market will be set up today from 7 to 11 a.m. at 200 Loma Vista Drive in Hallsville.
From wreaths, chimes, handmade jewelry, candles, homegrown beef, honey, homemade chocolate, freeze dried candies, live plants, pottery, leather goods, clothing, produce, chicken and duck eggs, art to fresh coffee and lemonade, the guests to the Hallsville Farmers Market will see a choice of many things.
The market is held from 7 to 11 a.m. each second and fourth Saturday of each month, through the end of September.
The Hallsville Farmers Market allows vendors to pay a one time fee of $25 to participate in the full season of the market.
Those interested in the market should contact the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hallsvillefarmersmarket22.