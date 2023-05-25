Marshall schools are about to break for summer vacation, and the community has a wide range of actives planned throughout the summer months to keep families occupied.
Local organizations, businesses and others have planned a wide range of activities for students and their families to try this summer, including options in the arts, history, sports and more.
Boys and Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines will be running their regular summer club programs starting July 5 through July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The club hosts children ages 5 to 12, and has three local locations, including Carlile Marshall, Gregg County and Waskom Elementary.
Breakfast and lunch are served to children participating in the program, with a range of sports and other actives planned for each day. Community members interested in learning more can reach out to Shelly@beGreatEastTexas.com for questions, or register at www.begreateasttexas.com.
Michelson Museum of Art
The Michelson is planning a huge range of art classes throughout the summer, for children ages kindergarten through 12th grade.
Classes begin June 6 and run through July 28, with classes on art styles like Prehistoric Art, Egyptian Art, Greek and Roman Art, Renaissance Art, Impressionism, Post Impressionism, Pop Art, Abstract Art and Fauvism.
Local art teachers like Jodi Beavers and Michelson Staff such as Education Director Olivia Runnels will be hosting the classes throughout the summer.
Community members can learn more about the classes, including what spots are available, by contacting the Michelson at (903) 935-9480 and at www.michelsonmuseum.org.
The Dance Bag
The Dance Bag will host a number of different dance classes throughout the summer for students, with one three-day camp planned for June 12 through 15 and one July 10 through 13.
A Luau Dance Class for children ages 3 through 5 is planned in June, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the dance studio. Classes include dance lesions, crafts and snacks through the camp, with a luau party planned for the final day of the camp.
In July, the dance studio will host a Princess Tea Party Dance Camp for 3- to 5-year-olds from 10 a.m. till noon. The classes will once again include dance lessons, crafts, snacks and more throughout the event, with a final party with real princesses planned for the final day of the camp.
Community members can visit https://forms.gle/AgGtQCaHQKJJaWA87 to register for classes as they are available.
Harrison County Historical Museum
The Harrison County Historical Museum is hosting a history rocks day camp event June 26 through 30.
During the camp, students ages kindergarten through sixth grade will visit five different local museums and meet with certified teachers to teach them about history.
Registration for the limited group event took place May 19, and spots are limited.