HALLSVILLE — Area school districts are shining the kings’ and queens’ crowns as they gear up for their schools’ annual homecoming celebrations.
Harleton ISD will lead the homecoming game kick off this year with its game set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 versus Rivercrest High School at Wildcat Stadium. A fireworks show will immediately follow the game.
Next up is Jefferson ISD, where the Bulldogs face off against Hooks High School at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Bulldog Stadium.
Elysian Fields High School will celebrate its homecoming when the Yellowjackets face Queen City at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Yellowjacket Stadium. The homecoming crownings will take place pre-game.
Hallsville High School will celebrate its homecoming when the Bobcats face Jacksonville High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Homecoming festivities and announcements will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the field, and Miss Western Days candidates will be introduced during half time.
Waskom High School will also celebrate its homecoming on Oct. 23 when the Wildcats face Harleton High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Waskom’s Jimmy Cox Stadium. The king and queen will be crowned on field beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Karnack ISD will celebrate its homecoming in the spring of 2021 due to the district having a basketball team only.