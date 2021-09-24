Marshall High School students are busy learning how to make mums, just in time for the district’s annual homecoming event coming on Oct. 1.
While the Hallsville High School Bobcats celebrated their homecoming event last week, other East Texas school districts are preparing for the annual big game by shopping for mums, garters and homecoming court dresses and tuxedos.
Marshall High School FFA Director Jessica Shadix said Wednesday her floral design students practice how to make homecoming mums each year in lead up to the Mavericks homecoming game.
In years past, the students have sold their final project mums in an effort to raise money for the program. This year, the students will make the mums for their own personal use and Shadix said mum sales will return next year.
“This is a class project, and each student can make and wear their own homecoming mum,” Shadix said Wednesday. “Next year, when we get into our new facility, we will be up and running for full sales of the mums as a fundraiser.”
Shadix said learning how to make the mums, as well as homecoming garters, is great practice for the students and can even provide them with supplemental income options later in life.
“’Learning to Do’ is part of our FFA motto, and we are excited that students get to learn the skills to make mums and garters for themselves and possibly use the skill to start a business of their own, even if it is a side business, while going to college,” she said. “Students in these classes don’t have to go into floral design as a career, but the more skills they have, the more opportunities they have to create an income while working towards any career they choose.”
On Tuesday, the students were practicing making spirit chains, which jazz up the mums and garters with some extra school color.
Here’s a line up of East Texas schools’ upcoming homecoming celebration dates:
Hallsville High School Bobcats were the first in the area to celebrate their annual homecoming last Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Waskom High School Wildcats will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Marshall High School Mavericks will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Maverick Stadium. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Elysian Fields High School Yellow Jackets will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Yellow Jacket Stadium. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Harleton High School Wildcats will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 8. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Jefferson High School Bulldogs are set to celebrate their annual homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Bulldog Stadium. The homecoming court presentations are set to take place at mid-field at 7 p.m. before the game.