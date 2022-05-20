A group of Marshall-area seniors set to graduate from high school in the coming days celebrated their accomplishments during a service hosted by the Marshall Ministerial Alliance in their honor on Thursday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall.
The annual event gave prayer, guidance and well wishes to about two dozen seniors as they prepare to take their next journey in life after high school.
“This was a great ceremony tonight,” Marshall High School senior Yahir Casarez said Thursday. “It felt really comforting and heartwarming to have everyone here to celebrate with us and pray for us — it’s just a great feeling and feels like a family.”
Casarez was joined by other graduating seniors from Marshall High School and other Harrison County school districts. Two of the students in attendance were awarded the annual Peacemaker Scholarship from the Marshall Ministerial Alliance. This year’s recipients were Casarez and fellow Marshall High School senior Jamie Patel.
“We’ve been awarding two seniors with a $500 each Peacemaker Scholarship every year for the past 18 years, for as long as we’ve been hosting the Baccalaureate service,” Marshall Ministerial Alliance President Dick Dobbins said Thursday.
The Peacemaker Scholarship is awarded to deserving seniors who have exhibited outstanding moral character, Marshall Ministerial Alliance’s Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven said.
The seniors honored Thursday were joined by family and friends, some of whom traveled from states away to join in the celebration of their graduate.
The students also heard from guest speaker St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Priest Zach Kunnakkattuthara, who gave some words of wisdom to the young graduates.
“Life is a long and difficult journey,” Kunnakkattuthara said. “There are men and women who have gone before us who are willing to guide us if you seek their counsel. You will learn from their successes and failures. The purpose of education is to make yourself the best version of yourself that God intended us to be.”
East Texas area high school graduations will begin tonight with Marshall, Waskom and Elysian Fields High School. Jefferson, Hallsville and Harleton High Schools graduate next week.