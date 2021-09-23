Marshall-area students joined community church leaders and teacher sponsors on Wednesday as they all gathered at their schools’ flag poles to pray during the annual See You At The Pole event.
See You At The Pole first began in 1990 as a grassroots, student-led prayer movement. Millions of students now gather on the fourth Wednesday of each September to pray together in front of their school’s flag poles.
Marshall High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes students were joined Tuesday by FCA Teacher Sponsors Coach Anthony Randle and Vanessa Ratcliff, along with Mobberly Baptist Church Marshall Youth Pastor Aaron Deville and Immanuel Baptist Church Marshall Youth Pastor Daniel Clemons.
“We come here for See You At The Pole so we can come together as one and pray for our school, pray for unity and to just create a positive influence on campus,” Randle said. “We need a lot of prayer with the way things are going in the world right now.”
One of the students that came to school early to pray Tuesday was Marshall High School freshman Jayce Pritchard.
“I heard about this at my church and this is my first time coming out to See You At The Pole,” Pritchard said. “I think this is a cool event, and I came out to pray for my brother who is in boot camp right now to become a U.S. Marine.”
“I just want to pray that he does well, that he makes good friends and that he stays safe,” Jayce added.
As the group gathered around the pole to begin praying as a group on Tuesday, students and teachers took turns praying for their school, their district, their community and the students and their families.
The See You At The Pole event is part of a broader Global Week of Student Prayer that encourages public, private and home school students to pray in unique ways and unique places all week long. The initiative also encourages students to kick off Bible clubs on campus.