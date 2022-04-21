More than 350 pieces of art were submitted by students from across East Texas this week for the Marshall Regional Art’s Council’s fourth annual Mini Monet Art Competition, which will hold a reception Friday at the Marshall Place Gallery.
The reception will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with competition winners announced at 5:30 p.m. The organization will give out 19 individual awards during the event.
“It is a way for us to promote the arts in local schools every year, but also to celebrate our local budding artists,” MRAC Director Fran Hurley said.
This year, art was submitted from a number of local schools, including Marshall High School, Marshall Junior High School, Hallsville Junior High School, Karnack, Trinity Episcopal School, Price T. Young Elementary School, Elysian Fields, Davy Crocket Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School.
“All schools in the tri-district area of Marion, Harrison and Panola counties were invited to participate,” Hurley said.
The event is put on each year with the help of the Noon Optimists Club of Marshall, which not only sponsors the event, but also awards one student with the Noon Optimist Club award during the competition.
Additional awards include four recognitions in grades kindergarten through second grade, another four awards for third- through fifth-graders, another four awards for sixth- through eighth-graders, and a final four awards selected from ninth- through twelfth-graders.
New this year is the category of 3-D art for the competition, according to Carol Hicks with the MRAC board of directors. Two students submitted work for the new category, and both will be recognized with an award this year.
“This competition was one of the ones that did have to get cancelled due to COVID-19, so we are very excited to have it back up and running, and to be able to support our local students and art teachers and recognize the work they do,” Hurley said.
Student’s art will be on display at the Marshall Place Gallery, at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive for two weeks after Friday’s reception. Friday’s event is free and open to the public, with Hurley encouraging the community to come out and support local students in the arts.