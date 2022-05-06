The Marshall Arts League celebrated the end of another year for the organization with its annual exhibition for the Spring Show, which showcases and awards prizes to the league’s members.
Elaine Moulton, former MAL president, said that the organization has been hosting its annual Spring Showcase for the majority of its 50 years in operation; as a way to both display the work of its members to the community, as well as offer prizes to league members for the work they do.
This year’s show awarded winners in three different categories, as well as an overall best in show award.
This year’s best in show award was given to James Sanders.
Additional winners include:
Category 1: One Medium
■ 1st Place: Todd Camplin, “Falling Phrase Puzzle”
■ 2nd Place: Johnnie Terry, “Muddy Feet”
■ 3rd Place: Patty Lovelace, “Three Sisters”
■ Honorable mention: Gil Cochrane, “Dwight”
Category 2: Mixed Medium
■ 1st Place: Terri de’Natalie, “Dwight”
■ 2nd Place: Peggy Sue Coston, “Texas Styling”
■ 3rd Place: Jack Cargill, “Hitchcock’s Nightmare”
Category 3: 3-D
■ 1st Place: Terri de’Natalie, “Roxie”
■ 2nd Place: Jack Cargill, “Creatures”
■ 3rd Place: Christine Chandler, “Besame Mucho”
Category 4: Photography/Digital Art
■ Winner: Sandi Bennett
Members of the James Sanders Band performed music for the community during the event on Thursday, and there was also a special performance on a saw by Charles Niswonger.
Additionally, local art teacher and MAL member Todd Champlin performed a visual arts presentation during the event on Thursday, where he wrote in chalk words he heard around him in the gallery, and created a work of art in front of the community.
Due to inclement weather, the Marshall Arts League decided to hold an additional exhibit for the new show next Thursday, at the Marshall Place Gallery from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The community is welcome to attend this next event, to view award winners and participate in the organization’s silent auction, which is a fundraiser for the arts league.
May marks the end of the year for the organization, which Moulton said picks back up in September.
“We are always looking for new members, and we have been growing a lot recently,” she said, “We have a lot going on, and we have a new board stepping in, so come September there will be a lot coming from us.”
The Spring Show will remain on display at the Marshall Place Gallery at 1300 Pinecrest Drive East in Marshall through the end of the month. Community members can keep up with the organization through its Facebook page.