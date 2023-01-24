Over many years, Local artist Claudia Lowery has seen art all around her in the Marshall community. She spent her time documenting the beauty found within the people who live here and is now displaying that collection now at the Marshall Place Gallery.
“It’s going to sound cheesy, but I genuinely do love all of these people,” Lowery said, “I see art in everything, especially when someone is focused on what they do, even if they do it every day.”
The show will feature both photography and painted art works, all with the theme “Locals, through my eyes.”
Community members who visit the show will be hard pressed to not see someone they know, with a number of local teachers, artists, musicians and more featured in the art work.
Lowery said that this show has been an idea she had hoped to accomplish for a while, with the Marshall community offering her many years on inspirations that have fed into the show.
“I wanted people to see the art work that would speak to them, and so much of that is people from our area,” Lowery said, “I wanted them to see there is art here, in this community all around us.”
A gallery opening event is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gallery located at 1300 Pinecrest Drive in Marshall. The show will be on display through Feb. 15 at the gallery for the community to enjoy.