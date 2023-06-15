The Marshall Arts Alliance and Marshall Main Street “We Celebrate June for Juneteenth” event will be held from June 17-19 to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday.
The “We Celebrate June for Juneteenth” event, located on the eastside of the Marshall courthouse, aims to celebrate the federal holiday through a community-focused and family friendly celebration that emphasizes the history and meaning of Juneteenth.
“We’re doing this in hopes of bringing the city together for Juneteenth, and keeping the main focus on the actual holiday,” said Executive Director of The Arts Alliance Gayle F. Ewing-Keys.
The “We Celebrate June for Juneteenth” event will feature a range of activities including an Art for Charity gallery each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the YouKnighted Band and Associates each day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Decee Cornish, a historian and storyteller who will be speaking each day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give the history of both Marshall and the Juneteenth holiday.
Cornish was raised in Houston’s Fifth Ward and went on to serve in the military for over a decade. Cornish has garnered relationships made through his travels and participation with disadvantaged and at-risk children, including nonprofit organizations such as the “I Have A Dream Foundation” and” Stop The Violence Campaign.” He is the 2018 recipient of the John Henry Faulk Award presented by the Tejas Storytelling Association, and he received the Fort Worth Arts Council Live Theater Award in 2013, as well as the Texas State Storytelling Champion for five years including 2008, 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Cornish is also the 2015 winner of the Storytelling National Network, and the 2015 Story Slam National Champion.
On Monday, June 19, to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, the event will continue featuring the Art for Charity gallery, the YouKnighted Band and Associates, and Decee Cornish, as well as a Juneteenth Commemoration ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside a ribbon cutting event at 10:30 a.m. There will be an invocation by Mt. Zion Spiritual Church Pastor Sylvester Allen and a presentation by keynote speaker city councilperson Reba Godfrey, alongside various food trucks such as Kona Ice and craft vendors as well.
Also at the Juneteenth Commemoration ceremony, Marshall native Heather Buffin Pena will be performing the song JUNE, originally composed by artist, singer, and songwriter Gayle F. Ewing-Keys. This song debuted at last year’s annual Juneteenth Commemoration ceremony performed by Ewing-Keys and is a moving tribute to honor the federal holiday, taking listeners from the beginning up until present day.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday June 17, 2021 signed by President Joe Biden, recognizing the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865. The holiday had previously been a Texas state holiday beginning in 1980 after the passing of the Texas House Bill 1016 in the 66th Legislature. The Juneteenth holiday commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.
“Everyone should be able to find a reason to celebrate Juneteenth because we are all Americans,” said Ewing-Keys.
You can join the “We Celebrate June for Juneteenth” event from June 17-19 at in the courthouse square’s east parking lot in Marshall daily and learn more about the event as well as the Arts Alliance at their website www.artsalliancellc.org or through their official Facebook page.