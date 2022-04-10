In preparation of the organizations next fiscal year, the Marshall Arts League elected a new group of officers April 3, as well as created a new officer position within the organization.
Chuck Lambert, with MAL, said that on Sunday last week the arts league held their last meeting at Warehouse 208 in Marshall, electing a group of six new officers.
The new officers include President-elect Laura Merrill, first vice president Leeann Westergaard, second vice president Charley Lambert, third vice president Joan Hammond, secretary Kathryn Jones, and treasurer Patty Lovelace.
Additionally, Lambert explained that an honorary position was created for Kay Sanders, in recognition of her years of work as editor of the MAL’s newsletter. The new position, whose purview will comprise coordination of media contacts, social media, and the website, was created by amendment to the organization’s bylaws and will be effective immediately.
“The overall tenor of the meeting reflected the group’s appreciation of the efforts and successes of the incumbent officers, with a promise to keep the fire burning strong and adding even more fuel to it,” Lambert said.
Before being elected, Lambert said the Merrill presented to the organization on her plan for its future, and the direction she would like to see the organization head in.
Lambert said that the organization is seeing record numbers at the end of this fiscal year, with the new year beginning in September 2022, when the new officers will officially take on their new positions.
“Everyone was excited about the year ahead,” Lambert said.
Additionally during Sunday’s meeting the MAL hosted Suzann Cromer of the Urban Sketchers, an arts group based out of East Texas. Cromer demonstrated to the group her own artistic technique, as well as explained what the Urban Sketchers group is, and what they do.
The Marshall Arts League is also preparing for the group’s Spring Art Show, according to Lovelace, who said the show will be on display May 5 through May 31 at the Marshall Place Gallery.
A reception for the show will be held at the Marshall Place Gallery, on Thursday, May 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Community members can keep up with what the organization is doing on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/250682421758488.