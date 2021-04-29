The Marshall Arts League is planning its annual Spring Show for next Wednesday, May 5, showcasing its members and giving away six awards during the event.
MAL President Elaine Moulton said that this event has been going on for over a decade, and is a way to showcase and support the wide range of artists that are members of the league.
This year’s events will be hosted at the Marshall Place Gallery, at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive, unlike past years when the event has been hosted at the city’s old Visual Arts Center.
“When you come, you will really see a large variety of art work,” Moulton said, “We have more traditional work, and some really creative artists who will be participating.”
The event is free and open to the public, running from 4 to 6 p.m. that evening. Drinks and other refreshments will be available to community members, who are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
Artists participating in the show will be placed into two categories, with a first, second and third place winner selected for each. Additionally, a judge will determine a best in show award.
Moulton said the organization hired an art specialist outside of the arts league to help judge the competition, and that many of the prizes will come with monetary winnings as well.
Art work from the show will be on display at the Marshall Place Gallery through May 26, where community members are welcome to browse the show any time Marshall Place is open.
After the show, Moulton said that the arts leagues has its last meeting of the season planned for Sunday, May 9, before going on hiatus for the summer.
Moulton added that the organization was hoping to work more with the new owners of the old Visual Arts building when the group returns in September, to begin hosting events in the old building once again.