The Marshall Arts League (MAL) has been busy this week, hosting its annual spring show, along with a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate joining the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
Elaine Moulton MAL President said the event was a success, with a number of community members turning out to celebrate the art, and the artists.
“We had a nice turnout and some artists were able to sell some of their art and other items they personally made,” Moulton said about the spring show that opened Wednesday.
Members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce were also in attendance, celebrating the group’s recent enrollment as members of the organization.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony, the MAL presented first-, second- and third-place awards to winners in two categories, along with a best in show award.
Winners of this year’s competition included first place in category one to Steve Sheneman for “Eat Gas,” second place to Gail Cockran for “Yearling” and third place to Leana Westergaard for “Kelpie.”
Second category winners included first place to Terri de’Natale for “Luke Dude,” second place to Jim Sanders for “Melanie’s Garden” and third place to Vicki Lacy for “Looking Fine.”
De’Natale was also awarded the best in show prize for her work “Cruise ‘N Woodward.”
“It was a lovely day for Marshall and a terrific ending to our season which will start again in September,” Moulton said.