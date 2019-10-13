The Marshall Arts League will meet for the first time after break on Sunday, at the Visual Art Center.
The group will hear from Diane Solomon, Marshall native who is a self taught jewelry maker. Solomon has been beading for eight years and has sold her work on Etsy.
She will be teaching community members how to crochet silver wire with their own items to make jewelry.
The event starts with refreshments and a raffle at 1:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 2 p.m. After the demonstration the league will hold their group meeting, which prospective members are welcome to attend.
“This is the first meeting back so we have a lot of things to cover,” said group president Elaine Moulton.
The group holds meetings on the second Sunday of every month in the Visual Arts Center located at 208 E. Burleson.
Moulton said that after the first of the year the building will not be used since it is being sold, so the meeting place in 2020 is unsure.
“The sale of the building is kind of in limbo right now,” Moulton said, though she is in the process of talking to city officials to get answers.
All community members are welcome to attend the event, and stay for the meeting.