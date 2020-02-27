Staff Reports
The Marshall Arts League is preparing for their March Madness art show scheduled at the Visual Arts Center from March 2 to 13.
An open reception for the event will be held on March 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the show.
The showcase of art in a variety of mediums from local artists will be on display during the show. Artists will also be present at the event to discuss their art and mingle with the community.
During the event the Marshall Arts League will host a silent auction, with a number of artistic prizes for community members to bid on.
The event will also include refreshments and music.
The show is free and open to the public; anyone interested in attending can go to the Visual Arts Center at 208 E. Burleson St.
Any artist interested in taking part in the show can also contact the Arts League can email the group at marshallartscouncil@gmail.comor or find information on Facebook at Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Artists must be at least 18 years old.