Bev Boren of Trophy Club is the Sunday demo artist for the Marshall Art League. She’ll be showing her technique for painting florals in oil.
The monthly meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. with refreshments and the demonstration will be 2 to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in art is welcome. The group meets at the Marshall visual arts center at 208 S. Burleson.
Boren is a signature member of the Outdoor Painters Society and the Southwestern Watercolor Society. She is also a member of the Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, and American Watercolor Society.
Boren’s work is primarily the result of her need to paint. Inspiration can come at any time and in any place. She is not confined to one subject area. She loves to paint a variety of subject matter as well as working in various mediums. Bev’s paintings are created with things that capture her eye whether it’s a still life, landscape, or capturing a person’s personality. Painting is her way of connecting with the world and the people around her and sharing those experiences along the way.
View more of her work on her website, http://bevboren.com/.