The Marshall Arts League has selected three local artists whose art will be on display at local businesses through the month of March, as part of the group’s new program.
For this month, Patty Lovelace with the MAL said that one of her paintings, “History Alive” was selected to be on display this month at the Marshall Public Library, along with artist Elaine Moulton, whose work was selected to be on display at R&R Bakery, and artist Peggy Colston, whose work was selected to be on display at Central Perks.
The new program is a partnership between the local arts organization and businesses and organizations in Marshall, as a way to both get art out to the public, as well as to promote the artists involved in the organization.
This is the second month that the new program has taken place, with Lovelace stating that the program began when organization members got the idea to ask local businesses to allow them to put some of their art on display.
It took off from there, with many local businesses and organizations interested in partnering with the MAL and displaying the art each month.
She explained that a number of artists that are part of the MAL meet each month, and those interested in participating in the program bring their work for the rest of the group to vote on.
Each month members vote on which pieces of art they think should be on display in Marshall throughout the month.
Lovelace said that the organization is always looking to partner with more businesses and other locations within Marshall to display their art in the future.
Community members are welcome to stop by any of the three locations through the end of March to see the work done by the three Marshall Arts League artists in person.