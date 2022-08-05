Students are invited to pick up a backpack, school supplies and party favors Saturday as the George Washington Carver Community Center celebrates the new academic year with an all-white themed party, featuring a live performance from local recording rap artist “Young Hi-Way.”
“We are so excited about this at the Carver Center. This is our very first one. There’s going to be all kind of activities,” said co-coordinator Don Ravenell.
The center is located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall. The event is slated to be a positive community effort, as the center has teamed up with many community partners to offer services for the day.
“We’re going to have all kind of organizations (present),” said Ravenell.
Saturday’s celebration will kick off with free haircuts, sponsored by the local barber school, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Back to School party will follow from 2 to 4 p.m.
Ravenell said the community center is pleased to be able to provide an event that will be resourceful and fun in a positive atmosphere as parents and children gear up for the return of school.
“We’re glad to be able to give back to our community, especially our kids because we know that our kids are our future and we want to be a part of that,” said Ravenell. “Here, in Marshall, we want to be positive because we love our kids. And I’m glad that the Carver Center is opening the door for so many things here in the community.”
Ravenell encourages all to take advantage of the full day’s activities, starting with the free haircuts from the local barber school. Representatives from the Texas Workforce will also be on hand, providing resources to parents about a new program they have.
Ravenell thanked the many sponsors for their support in donating backpacks and school supplies for the event.
“We’ve got so many sponsors. We’re talking about from the City of Marshall, from the police department, from TSTC, Panola College, the Carver Center itself, and individuals,” said Ravenell, naming a few.
Back to School Party
Ravenell said the community center is most excited about the afternoon back to school party, featuring 10-year-old fifth grade rapper “Young Hi-Way,” who will set the tone for an upbeat, positive school year.
“Young Hi-Way’s dad is from Marshall, Chianti Everitt,” said co-organizer and community center volunteer Theressa Jackson.
Young Hi-Way recently performed at the July 16 Family Fun Fest in Longview where he was a headliner guest, alongside Nickelodeon TV star “That Girl Lay Lay.”
Jackson, who is spearheading the back-to-school party, learned of the young rapper through his uncle Corey Nickerson, who was a high school classmate. Nickerson then put her in touch with the performer’s father, Chianti Everitt, who is also in the music and TV entertainment industry.
“He just did a concert with Lay Lay on Nickelodeon in Longview,” Jackson said of Young Hi-Way. “Mr. Everitt said (he’d love to do it).”
“They were the ones that hosted the Family Fun Fest, so this is kind of a community effort,” said Jackson. The young talent has performed all over and is pleased to bring his music home.
She said they like the fact that the young rapper has clean lyrics and can relate to the children as a youth.
“This young man, he doesn’t do any cursing. And that’s what our kids like,” Jackson said of the music genre. “If that’s what will get their attention, then let’s go for it. I think that’s what’s going to be the turning point. They’re going to love it. It’s going to be a great time.”
Ravenell echoed her sentiments.
“Like I mentioned, too, he’s their age, goes to their school. They can relate very, very easy,” said Ravenell. “And so this is a wonderful learning tool that God has brought.”
“I was impressed with him and to be headlining a show like that in Longview like that, they did very well,” said Ravenell.
Glow Up
Jackson said the theme of Saturday’s back-to-school party is “Glow up,” to encourage children to “glow up” or excel even further this new school year.
“That’s the theme of our party because that’s what we want them to do in school, we want them to “glow up” in everything that they do,” said Jackson.
Jackson said they decided to make it an “all-white” dressed occasion because white exudes a sense of confidence, which they want children to carry with them as they embark upon a new school year.
“When you wear all white, you feel confident you don’t have a spot on you,” said Jackson. “So, let’s enter into the school year in ‘all white; and let’s come out the same way, without a spot or a wrinkle.
“Our kids deserve this,” she said, noting there will also be a 360 photo booth for them to enjoy. “I’m so excited for them.”
The Vision
Jackson, who is spearheading the event, said the vision of a positive event right at the center, which is the focal point of the community, came to her after learning of the April shooting death of a young man in the 600 block of Holland Street.
“All this came to me as a vision on my porch when I started working with the center. I started volunteering at the center after the young man that was killed in his mother’s driveway,” Jackson shared. “That made me want to change the atmosphere of the neighborhood because it happened on Holland Street; the center is on Holland Street.
“I’m very spiritual and I started volunteering. At the time they were working on the Juneteenth program, and our passion was equal about what we were doing. We just want to change the atmosphere of the City of Marshall with our youth,” she said. “We are burying one too many children. Too many of our children are being locked up, and that center is the history for the African American people in this neighborhood and they just don’t realize it. It’s the first and only African American center. It’s located right in the center, and it’s faith-based. The church is in the center of the center.”
Jackson said she spent hours praying on the grounds of the community center on what to do to reach the youth.
“I was at the flea market. I stayed out there for eight hours walking and praying trying to figure out what I can do to make people realize that we are here to help, that you don’t have to do it by yourself,” she said.
She said the fact that too many young people were victims of violent crime was mind-blogging.
“The devil had gotten too busy. When you start murdering people’s children in their driveway, you don’t have to be my child (to reach out and help). It’s somebody’s child,” she said.
She knew something had to be done to reach out to youth and their parents and help stop the senseless crimes by providing a positive outlet.
“Our neighborhood is in the shape that it’s in because we don’t have time,” she said of people, in general. “We, as a people, we keep looking away. And to see people like Mr. Ravenell and Angelita (Jackson) and Kenneth (Jackson), the passion that’s held in that center of the people that are there are on a daily basis, it carries a lot to me. It’s up to us. We’re the people that are going to start this change in our community.”
She said the all-white dressed themed back-to-school “Glow Party” will be a fun way to help cultivate change as the center provides an up-scale event for children and their parents to attend.
“That’s why we’re having this all-white back to school, because their parents go to all-white parties, so why not these kids,” said Jackson. “Our children may never get to go to something like that. It’s part of the change. We just can’t change the attitude, we gotta change the culture; we gotta change our verbiage, what we’re talking to our children about, how we’re talking to the people in the community.
“I found the perfect niche for my passion for doing what God says, and that was at the center. That’s going to be the center of our community and I love it,” she said, sharing she loves the passion that the center has to help the community.
Jackson encourages parents to bring their children out Saturday to enjoy a full day of resources and fun.
“We want the kids to come out, we want the parents come out because we’re going to have speakers from the school district. We’re going to have community officials. We’re going to have testimonies from young men such as Young Hi-Way’s dad, who is going to speak on how he has been incarcerated and how he’s changed his life around and what it means,” said Jackson.
“These are the things that I feel like that God’s placed on my heart that our community needs to see,” she said. “It needs to be more than a trail ride. We need to teach our community. It’s community unity.”
Jackson said she’s reached out to other positive figures and role models from Marshall, such as former NFL player Terrance Shaw and Dr. Sylvia Epps, who is Chief Operating Officer for Decision information Resources Inc. in Houston, to help support the center’s goals.
“I want the community to see just because you came from Marshall does not mean you cannot be successful and I think a lot of our children have gotten into that mindset,” said Jackson.
Ravenell said the center has been very successful, seeing positive results, thus far, particularly through its tutorial program.
“This year was the very first year that we had the tutoring program and through Ms. Angelita Jackson and Ms. Theressa Jackson and everyone there, those kids did so well on their STAAR test. They were so proud to share that,” said Ravenell.
Jackson said she’s excited about being a part of such a positive movement at the center.
“I just feel like God is about to do a wonderful move at that center. It’s a blessing,” she said. “I don’t’ see why every person that has a child has not been through that center. It’s faith-based. And that’s the only way we’re going to change the atmosphere is that we’re going to have to change… We’ve tried everything. Now, let’s try God. Let’s try God this time and see what the outcome is.”
She urges parents and children to come out Saturday not only to get school supplies and party, but to also learn more about the center.
“I’d like for them to come see what the center is all about,” said Jackson. “Come meet some people at the center, meet some people from your community; and, in the meantime, let your kids go to an all-white party — kids style — with a 360 photo booth.
“We may even give an award for the best dressed,” she said. “I want to see my babies out there all posed up, looking good, feeling good — confident — like they don’t have a spot on them. Just come out and celebrate the new school year, and let’s start in all white.”