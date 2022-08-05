Students are invited to pick up a backpack, school supplies and party favors Saturday as the George Washington Carver Community Center celebrates the new academic year with an all-white themed party, featuring a live performance from local recording rap artist “Young Hi-Way.”

“We are so excited about this at the Carver Center. This is our very first one. There’s going to be all kind of activities,” said co-coordinator Don Ravenell.

