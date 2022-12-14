Locals and tourists are in for a treat as Marshall Ballet Theatre presents the enchanting Christmas classic of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 16-18 at Memorial City Hall.
Opening night kicks off at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16. Two shows are slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The production ends with a matinee on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
The production is under the direction of Coleen Martelly, founder and director of Marshall Ballet Theatre and owner of Martelly School of Ballet.
Martelly said she’s thrilled to be able to add some special performing arts entertainment for the Wonderland of Lights season as the production is performed in downtown Marshall, right across from the picturesque scene of the ice skating rink.
“That’s the whole point of doing that. The vision I had is to try to create a little mini-Branson,” she said of the popular tourist town in Missouri. “I’d like to do the Nutcracker in conjunction with all the other festivities going on downtown. I said: ‘Well, we’re going to have it where people will come to Marshall just to see the Nutcracker downtown during the Wonderland of Lights’ That’s why I wanted to kind of make it an annual (event).”
This will be the second season for the Nutcracker production, which has been described as a timeless holiday classic that all ages will love.
First debuted in December 1892, the two-act ballet highlights the story of a little girl, Clara, and the happenings that transpire with her family at their annual Christmas party, and leads to Clara’s dreamy adventures with her Nutcracker prince.
“This is our second year. Last year was experimental,” said Martelly. “We just stepped out in faith.”
Last year’s inaugural event turned out to be a success as the audience packed the auditorium to watch the show.
“It was overwhelming,” Martelly said of last year’s impressive crowd “Our biggest day was the matinee on Sunday. We had sold out on that day. We had a good turnout.”
Marshall Ballet Theatre is excited to expand the production from two performances to four this year.
“We didn’t do Friday night last year,” said Martelly. “This year, we had decided to do Friday night for opening night and Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoons are good; the matinees are good; and Saturday evenings are good. Opening night, I’m anticipating it being a great night and then Sunday matinee.”
Martelly is pleased to have her daughter Symonne Martelly return as a featured dancer in the ballet. Symonne is currently training as a professional dancer at the Ballet West Academy in Salt Lake City. Symonne will be starring as the coveted role of Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen and the lead in the Waltz of the Flowers.
Starring as the popular lead role of Clara is Carolann Love, a student at Hallsville Junior High School. Joy Maertins, a student at Hallsville High School, will play the role of Uncle Drosselmeyer. Adeline Love will play multiple roles, including a snowflake and a scary doll.
Bridget Ryan plays the role of the jester and is also a dancer in the Waltz of the Flowers. Adah Goldberg also plays a scary doll and performs in the Waltz of the Flowers.
“These are my dancers that are ‘pointe,’” Martelly said regarding the advanced ballet technique.
The ballet will also introduce newly recruited male dancer, Gavin Skinner, as the infamous Nutcracker. Gavin is a multi-faceted football player at Marshall Junior High School, who has many talents from athletics to music and his newfound gift in dance.
‘He’s a jewel,” said Martelly. “He is a hard worker, very responsible and very, very respectful.
“He is amazing,” she said, noting his willingness to volunteer for the role after being recruited by his peers.
The dance director said she was impressed by his natural classical dance talents.
“He waltz like he’s been waltzing,” said Martelly.
“He’s a blessing. He’s very, very respectful to the girls and a very well-behaved and disciplined young man,” she said. I’m just blown away. He is one well-rounded, well raised young man.”
“I’m very proud of him and Carolann, too. That’s his partner dancing with him. And Gavin will be doing a Pas de Deux with Carolann Love and Symonne Martelly. Now that’s huge,” she said, noting a Pas de Deaux is a duet.
Marshall Ballet Theatre has worked diligently preparing for the production, with the director and choreographer Martelly working with various dancers daily for the past month.
“Everyone who knows anything about the Nutcracker or anything classical ballet, it’s very tedious and tedious long hours of rehearsal,” said Martelly.
The preparation is so much a labor of love, however, that Martelly proudly wears her “Crazy Nutcracker Lady” shirt that was gifted by her students.
“I wear it with love,” she beamed.
“…the Crazy Nutcracker lady, because you have to literally be crazy to do this,” she chuckled. “It is very intense.”
“For the past four weeks, we have been rehearsing every day, because it’s more than just dance,” said Martelly. “It is a production.”
“You eat, drink, sleep, and breathe Nutcracker,” she said. “And we become one big family.”
“People in this town are going to be in for a treat,” said Martelly. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
Marshall Ballet Theatre invites to come out and enjoy the whimsical production.
“Come and enjoy a lovely evening at the ballet, a traditional classical ballet story,” said Martelly.
She said her vision is to introduce the popular holiday ballet to all children for their enlightenment and enjoyment.
“Bring the babies out, so we can keep this tradition going, so the children will know,” Martelly encouraged.
She said while children are familiar with songs from the Nutcracker from popular holiday films such as Home Alone, they are oblivious to the songs’ origin.
Thus, the ballet production is not only entertaining but educational, said Martelly.
“It’s a classical story that I’d like to have in Marshall for the young people to grow up knowing the story, because when I was a little girl, I was always fascinated but I was never able to go see it,” said Martelly. “I was always interested in the ballet but I was never able to go see it. I always would watch movies, but I never knew the whole story. And so I would like for it to be tradition. That’s my vision.”
Tickets are on sale now, online, on the Memorial City Hall’s website at https://www.memorialcityhall.com.