The enchanting performance of “The Nutcracker” is in store this weekend as the Marshall Ballet Theatre presents the timeless Christmas classic on Saturday and Sunday at Memorial City Hall.
“We’re doing the traditional classical ballet story of the Nutcracker,” said Coleen Martelly, founder and director of Marshall Ballet Theatre and owner of Martelly School of Ballet.
“It’s a timeless holiday classic that all ages will love,” said Marshall Ballet Theatre board member Heather Voelkel.
She said the Nutcracker was first performed in December 1892, highlighting the story of a little girl, Clara, and her family at their annual Christmas party.
“Her great uncle Drosselmeyer brings a bag full of toys for every child at the party. Clara’s gift is a Nutcracker, but after she falls asleep, something magically happens!” said Voelkel.
What happens next is something the audience does not want to miss.
“They will have to come to the show to figure out the ending,” Voelkel teased.
Martelly said she’s excited about this weekend’s production as it will be the first time for the Marshall Ballet Theatre to present the highly anticipated event. While she’s helped choreograph “The Nutcracker” for other professional ballet companies such as Ballet Austin and Moscow Ballet, this is the director’s first time orchestrating the production for her own school.
“It’s over 200 years old, and it’s a very popular story for little girls and young children everywhere,” said Martelly.
“It was something my parents said why don’t we do a Nutcracker. I’ve never done it on my own. I’ve helped choreograph others. This is my first one by myself — just myself and my students,” said Martelly. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The dance director said she started hosting auditions for the production, back in August, following the group’s Moana production. Dancers started prepping the first week of September and have been rocking and rolling nonstop since.
“We have had multiple practices weekly, and since Thanksgiving, the lead dancers have been practicing daily,” said Voelkel, noting how diligently everyone has worked to make it a success.
The dancers did two dress rehearsal performances for Marshall ISD students and parents on Thursday. Opening night for the public will be 6 p.m. this Saturday at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in downtown Marshall.
The production is particularly special for Martelly as it will feature her very own daughter, who is currently training as a professional dancer at the Ballet West Academy in Salt Lake City and has been active with her own production of the Nutcracker there.
“I’m really excited,” said Martelly. “My daughter, who is training in Salt Lake City at the Ballet West Academy, has come home to perform for us, so that’s a blessing.”
If anyone misses Saturday’s ballet, they can catch the matinee scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. Marshall Ballet Theatre invites all to come out for a magical time.
“It’s a wonderful family event, a great time for people with children, even people who don’t have children,” said Martelly. “I know I have numerous senior citizens that will be coming out because they love to watch young people dance. I’ve always wanted people to come to the ballet whether they have a student or not.”
“This is our first Christmas performance, but we are striving to make it an annual event,” added Voelkel. “Everyone involved with this production has put so much time, hard work and dedication to bring this holiday classic to our community.
“The best way to support the arts for our community is to come and see and spread the word,” she said. “You will not be disappointed.”
Martelly echoed her sentiments, noting it’s a good, professional show that’s been well-rehearsed and is the caliber of productions seen in Dallas, Houston, and even New York.
“It’s going to be very nice and cozy,” Martelly said of the Memorial City Hall Performance Center atmosphere.
Martelly said she’s grateful to her board for having the vision to bring the production to town. She said it’s her goal to make the production an annual family tradition, in conjunction with the Wonderland of Lights season, for all — from near and far — to enjoy.
“That is the vision that I have for doing this, is get right in with the Wonderland of Lights and help bring the great tourism to Marshall with Marshall Ballet Theatre doing The Nutcracker every year,” she said. “I’d like to make that a part of Marshall.”
Tickets for the ballet can be purchased online at www.memorialcityhall.com. The production is sponsored by Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet.