The holidays have become even merrier for The C.O.M.’N. Funk Band as the local musicians recently received news of the global release of their first video, Humpin 2.0.
“Humpin 2.0 is a derivative of the original Humpn’ by the Gap Band; and we did put a lot of effort into getting it produced and put out,” said the band’s keyboardist, Oscar Jernegons. “We went through a lot of channels, but we are excited that it’s finally hit the airwaves. It’s been a long time coming.”
The Marshall-based C.O.M.’N Funk Band gave the song a new twist, celebrating the mid-work week, Wednesday, commonly known as “Hump Day.”
It’s a rewarding feeling for the band to be able to share their love of positive, fun, upbeat music with the world, they said.
“Really we were just doing music, really, and we happened upon someone that thought we could do something with what we were doing. So we dove into it,” said Mike Mitchell, drummer of the band.
The band members have been performing together for about 30 years, entertaining crowds at various venues including parties, weddings, festivals and more. They made their debut as a band last year during the Memorial Day weekend.
The band members are mostly proud to be able to represent their hometown and continue to build on the great musical legacy of Marshall.
The group’s name is inspired by its members — Carl Mitchell, Oscar Jernegons, Mike Mitchell and Nathan Thomas. The C is for Carl, O is for Oscar, M is for Mike and N is for Nate.
Mike Mitchell is the drummer of the band; Carl Mitchell plays bass. New York native and Wiley College graduate Oscar Jernegons plays the keyboard, Derrick Beck plays keyboard and Nathan Thomas strums the guitar.
Mitchell noted before that C.O.M.’N. Funk always strives to make clean, fun music for the entire family to enjoy.
“It’s something that can be played for the whole house. You don’t have to hide it from the kids and the kids don’t have to hide it from you,” said Mitchell.
He said the local band decided to do a remake of the Gap Band song because the ‘80s-era band represented the lively, fun jazz and rhythm and blues sounds that C.O.M.’N. Funk Band emits.
“When we first started we said, people don’t dance anymore; they don’t have a good time,” said Mitchell. “With everything that has gone on with the pandemic and all this other stuff that’s going on around, we wanted to do something to make people come together, feel good, have a good time like we used to when we were growing up.
“So, we came up with this song and we got permission to do the song,” said Mitchell. “We didn’t know where the song was going to go or how it was going to go, but it all came together. We’ve been playing together for a long time, so we just went at it.”
The video was recorded right here in Marshall. The band hit Telegraph Stage, back in April, to film the group’s first video shoot to the debut single “Humpin 2.0.” Scenes were also filmed in the backyard plaza of Legends Social Club.
Jernegons, who is originally from New York, said it felt good to be able to film the video in Marshall, his home now for more than 20 years.
“I was born and raised in New York, but I’ve been in Marshall for a little over 20 years. This is pretty much home, so it feels good to be able to represent two cities, two states, if you want to say that — Marshall, Texas and Mount Vernon, New York,” said Jernegons.
Mitchell, who was born and reared in Marshall, shared how grateful he is to have the community embrace the band.
“I’ve been here and I grew up here and I know the people here and it’s kind of (like): ‘Man, you think they’re going to be receptive to what we’re doing?’ We hadn’t had bad press yet. And that’s from the age of 4 years old to 80 something years old,” he said. “Everybody who hears it likes it.”
To add a fun flare, the band had a line dance created to complement the song. The dance was performed by Fit Line Dance, out of Longview, for the video. The band was happy to see the turnout from the public, who also joined in the filming.
“Telegraph Park/Telegraph Stage is where the work began,” said Mitchell. “It was hot, but people showed up. That was cool that the people showed up.
“We also shot on the stage at Legends and we did a little Soul Train dance (line),” he added. “You can see in the video. That was fun.”
The band is also thrilled to have local rapper/lyricist Tyson Manning featured on the newly-recorded song and in the video. The collaboration with Manning bridges the gap, attracting the younger generation.
“He expressed to me that he wanted to just make a difference with the young people and in his own life, too,” Mitchell said of Manning, whose stage name is “Professa T-Money.”
“I heard his stuff. I’m not a rap person, but I can listen to the stuff he’s doing all day,” said Mitchell. “I just told him man, we’re not going to do no vulgarity, no cursing, no talking about killing, none of that in the music that we do. He said well I want to change the way that I do also. So, I introduced him to the person that helped us produce this. That’s how he came on board. Plus, I’ve been knowing Tyson and his family since he came into the world. And he goes to church with us. So, it’s just a great feeling to even have somebody that you’ve been knowing all your life to come along and be able to do something to this magnitude.”
“This is like an introduction of who he is on a different scale, because his other music, his music that he does has a message,” added Jernegons. “He often says I want to give my testimony, so you know, his music following this is his testimony of his life and how he’s made steps to change and he wants to encourage others to make those steps to change.”
The band encourages the public to go and check out the video, titled “Comn Funk and Tyson Manning — Humpin 2.0.”
“Just go to YouTube and hit it up, keep hitting it up,” Mitchell encouraged.
The song has also made its radio debut on Axisradio, and will soon be available on all streaming platforms.
“We think they’ll really enjoy it,” Mitchell said of listeners.
“We’d like to thank Sony Orchard for giving us the opportunity,” Mitchell said of the distribution company.
What’s next for The COMN Funk Band? Jernegons said the band continues to stay busy in the studio, making new music.
“We’re finalizing some other songs that we’ll be putting out soon to create a whole project,” said Jernegons.
“We want people to be able to recognize our style and our name so when they hear us they’ll know, that’s COMN Funk,” he beamed.
“We’re just some common people that love music,” said Mitchell.